Bigg Boss 12 day 11 LIVE updates: Vikas Gupta gives contestants a reality check

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, a special guest comes visiting. Vikas Gupta, one of the three finalists of the last season, gave the contestants a reality check on the show.

Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being percieved by the outside world. Vikas’s revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.

9:59 pm IST Sreesanth threatens to leave the house again Sreesanth rushed to the door again to leave the game because Romil would not accept he was not playing fair in the task.





9:50 pm IST Sreesanth brings up the Samudri Lootere task again Sreesanth begins fighting with Romil and Nirmal over how they didn’t use proper means to win the luxury budget task. Romil refused to apologize for splashing water at contestants during the task.





9:45 pm IST Contestants fight over Samudri Lootere task A heated discussion breaks out as contestants try to figure out who should be sent to the kaal kothri. Contestants accuse each other of using unfair means to win the luxury budget task.





9.35 pm IST Bigg Boss asks everyone to select two contestant for kaal kothri Bigg Boss tells contestants it’s time to select two contestants who will spend the night in kaal kothri. Most choose Nirmal and Romil for playing unfair in the Samudri Lootere task.





9:30 pm IST Sreesanth wonders if Vikas even saw the episodes Unlike others, Sreesanth didn’t appreciate Vikas’ feedback. He says he doesn’t even know who Vikas is and that he would not be able to survive if he was in his place.





9:28 pm IST Vikas chides Deepak for being unfair Vikas tells Deepak that he became everyone’s favourite in the first few days but he played unfairly in the Samudri Lootere task. .@lostboy54 has all praises for #DeepakThakur and his strategies for the Bigg game! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #KhulaaseKiRaat pic.twitter.com/SkDptv4gX5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2018





9:24 pm IST Dipika begins crying on meeting Vikas Vikas praises Dipika for joining the show but asks her why she doesn’t participate more. He gives her a hug as she begins crying.





9:21 pm IST Vikas tells celebrities to involve more people Vikas tells Karanvir and Shristi to not exclude contestants who are not celebrities and keep themselves from more people and possibilities.





9:19 pm IST Vikas Gupta meets the contestants Vikas Gupta gives the contestants a reality check to show them what the public thinks about them outside the home. He asks Neha why she isn’t getting involved in the show and praises Urvashi for how she is handling herself. Make way for the mastermind @lostboy54 as he's about to drop some truth bombs for the housemates in #KhulaaseKiRaat! #BB12 #BiggBoss12@SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/7mH40NM2aH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2018





9:15 pm IST Contestants enjoy fun time by the pool Jasleen, Anup and Deepak dive into the pool to enjoy a light moment together.





9:13 pm IST Romil and Deepak discuss this week’s eviction Romil and Deepak discuss nominations, Urvashi and her friendship with Dipika. Romil tells him that he arrived in the home as a single against the jodis.





9:10pm IST Romil and Sourabh fight Romil and Sourabh begin swearing and screaming at each other for no apparent reason. The women try to calm them down.





9:07 pm IST Jasleen kisses Anup in front of everyone Jasleen and Anup get teased by the other contestants about their relationship. To amuse them even more, she plants two kisses on his face. OMG! #JasleenMatharu and @anupjalota have gone complete lovey-dovey in the #BB12 house. #BiggBoss12 #KhulaaseKiRaat@letsdroom pic.twitter.com/oZWPfp0ULN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2018





9:05 pm IST Jasleen hugs Dipika Jasleen feels weird about the bad blood between her and Dipika and decides to patch things up with a hug. Dipika accepts the hug but doesn’t reveal if she has indeed forgiven her.





9:01 pm IST Contestants discuss Shrishti’s sleepwalking Contestants got worried about Shristi when she began walking in her sleep on Wednesday. She assured them that would have returned to her bed even if they didn’t bring her back.



