Surjewala attacks Haryana govt over new property tax system

He alleged that collector rates for residential, commercial and agricultural land had been increased by up to 75% across the state from April 1, 2026.

He claimed that Haryana had been following the existing property tax system since 2013, but the government has now linked the tax calculation to collector rates.

In a statement, Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the new property tax notification, effective from August 1, would significantly increase the tax burden on both residential and commercial property owners.

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Haryana government over its new property tax system, alleging that linking property tax calculations to collector rates would put an additional financial burden on residents.

Surjewala further claimed that collector rates were increased by between 30 and 150% in August 2025 and by 10 to 20% in December 2024 in urban and rural areas.

He also alleged that collector rates had been increased by 10 to 30% during 2023-24.

He said linking property tax with collector rates could result in a recurring increase in the tax burden, as collector rates are revised periodically.

He claimed that around seven to eight lakh property registrations take place in Haryana every year and alleged that the state government already collects more than ₹14,000 crore annually through property registrations and stamp duty.

According to Surjewala, the government collected ₹33,562 crore through property registrations and stamp duty between April 2023 and April 2026.

He questioned the need for repeated increases in collector rates despite the existing revenue collection and alleged that the new property tax system would further burden people purchasing or owning houses, shops and other properties.

He also accused the BJP government of increasing taxes and charges at a time when people were already facing inflation and financial difficulties.

The Congress leader alleged that families in Haryana were being forced to borrow money to meet household expenses and, in some cases, sell or mortgage their assets to finance the education and employment prospects of their children abroad.

He also criticised the state government over the law and order situation and basic public services.

He demanded that the government reconsider the new property tax system and take steps to ensure that residents are not subjected to an excessive financial burden.

Selja targets govt over law & order

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged rise in criminal incidents in Haryana, saying the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating and criminals no longer appeared to fear the law. Selja, a former Union minister and AICC general secretary, said in a statement released here that incidents of murder, robbery, extortion and firing have created a sense of insecurity among people.

She urged the Haryana government to move beyond political statements and claims about improving law and order and take concrete steps to prevent crime.

“Criminals have become so emboldened that they are not hesitating to commit serious offences in broad daylight,” she said.

Selja referred to the recent alleged firing outside the office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Rohtak. The incident was reportedly carried out by motorcycle-borne assailants near a police station.

The Congress leader said the incident was particularly serious as it involved the office of an elected representative and allegedly took place in front of a police station.

She said ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property was the government’s foremost responsibility. “The government cannot claim that the law and order situation has improved merely on the basis of statistics and statements. The ground reality has to be addressed,” she said.

She also urged the government not to dismiss questions raised by the opposition on law and order as political criticism.

Demanding that accountability be fixed for lapses, the MP urged the government to take immediate steps to restore people’s confidence in the law and order system and ensure the rule of law in Haryana.