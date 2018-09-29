Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 13 LIVE updates: Deepak weeps after Salman Khan’s scolding

Saturday’s action-packed episode of Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, featured guests Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, who paid host Salman Khan a visit to promote their upcoming film, AndhaDhun. But besides a segment with the actors, the episode also had Salman Khan lose his temper on one of the contestants.

Based on the promotional videos shared on the official Colors Twitter, we know that Deepak and Urvashi are summoned to the witness box to defend themselves against the accusations of the other contestants. When Deepak is accused of being double-faced, he begins to panic. Several contestants tell him that they’re aware of his duplicitous behaviour where he butters up certain housemates and bad-mouths others. Deepak, in his defence, says that he’s just honest.

When Salman says that he should take the criticism in his stride, Urvashi speaks up for him. In another instance, Salman can be seen pulling up Deepak for interrupting him, when Urvashi once again stands up for him, Salman loses his cool and yells at them.

In a different video, Salman expresses his disappointment at how no one is willing to put themselves on the line and stand out among the crowd. He says that everyone is playing it safe this season.

10 pm IST Deepak weeps after Salman’s scolding Contestants react differently to Deepak’s crying. Somi and Saba along with Anup show no sympathy while Shivashish, Sreesanth and Karanvir comfort him.





9:50 pm IST It’s time for the ‘kathghara’ Anup and Jasleen are the first ones to be brought to the witness box to answer questions and defend themselves from the accusations against them. Salman asks Anup why he doesn’t take a stand at important moments. Anup provides examples and says that he does, indeed, take stands as and when required. Salman asks Karanvir if he is satisfied with Anup’s answer. Karanvir says that he isn’t. Kya muh peeche logon ki burai karte hain #DeepakThakur? Kya ye ilzaam hai sahi? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/HqbFsXPonQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2018 Salman checks Deepak for butting into the matter. He advises Deepak to take it easy. Deepak and Urvashi are the next ones to be brought to the stand. Salman says that Deepak doesn’t contribute in household chores and Urvashi flares up later than needed. Salman also asks Deepak if it is true that he butters people up only to talk about them behind their backs. Anup interjects and says that he thinks that Deepak has done a doctorate on Bigg Boss before entering the show. Somi and Saba give examples about Deepak’s duplicitous nature. Karanvir is surprised that Deepak has spoken ill about him. Jasleen says that Deepak is not a team player and refuses to contribute beyond what is expected of him. Deepak also rejects the accusation that he is trying to stay on good terms with the singles and the pairs only to save himself from the nominations.





9:40 pm IST Salman Khan takes the contestants’ class Salman asks the contestants to stand according to the ranks they’ve given each other. He is surprised why Dipika isn’t ranked at all. He says hes disappointed because he considers her as among the top three contestants. However, he thinks Karanvir doesn’t deserve his number four spot. Salman says that he isn’t going to change the rankings, but he says that everyone is clueless about the game and no one isn’t standing out. Bigg Boss airs on Colors, he says, why are you making it black and white.





9:30 pm IST Contestants rank themselves based on who’s most entertaining Deepak immediately picks himself as the most entertaining contestant based on what he’s heard. He also picks Urvashi, Many other contestants also pick Deepak and Urvashi. Somi and Saba are number 2 Anup and Jasleen are placed at number three.





9:15 pm IST Ayushmann Khurrana enters the house with a challenge Ayushmann Khurrana enters the house to promote his new film, AndhaDhun. He meets the contestants and presents them with a game. He wants to know which contestant is living without any identity of their own. The contestants pick names from among each other. Deepak picks Anup Jalota, with whom Ayushmann is most fascinated by. Others who are named are Jasleen and Sreesanth and Nirmal, who is names the most ‘andhadhund’ of the house.



