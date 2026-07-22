What happened to Panthers star Taylor Moton? Injury update as veteran right tackle suffers blood clot in lung
With Taylor Moton sidelined, the Panthers may also be without Ikem Ekwonu, who is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon.
The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran right tackle Taylor Moton and cornerback Jaycee Horn on the non-football injury list ahead of the start of training camp.
What happened to Taylor Moton?
The team confirmed Tuesday that Moton, 31, was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung late last month, an issue that is expected to keep him out for part of the regular season.
"Moton's situation will take longer to resolve. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung in late June," the team's announcement read.
Taylor Moton’s recovery timeline
According to the Panthers, Moton has been responding positively to treatment and continues to be monitored closely by the club's medical staff. However, the recovery process is expected to extend into the regular season.
Also read: Josh Mauro death update: Former Giants player's final hours before overdose revealed in police report
"The treatment will cause him to miss regular season time, though he's expected to return during the season," the announcement further added.
Moton’s journey with Panthers so far
Moton was preparing for his 10th NFL campaign, having spent his entire professional career with Carolina after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Since arriving in Panthers, he has started 128 of the 145 games he has appeared in and remained a key piece of the offensive line. During the 2025 season, he started 16 games opposite franchise left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Panthers face tackle concerns
The Panthers may also begin training camp without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who is still recovering from the ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee suffered during Carolina's Wild Card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.
Reinforcements ready to step up
To strengthen the position, Carolina brought in veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker during free agency in March as a possible replacement while Ekwonu continues his recovery.
On the opposite side, first-round rookie Monroe Freeling, the No. 18 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, is viewed as a potential option to step in at right tackle during Taylor Moton's absence.
Also read: Ryan Clark shares ‘proof of life’ after ESPN firing, backs laid-off employees: ‘I know how you’re feeling…’
Should both Moton and Ekwonu remain unavailable, the Panthers are expected to rely on their offseason reinforcements, including veteran tackle Rasheed Walker and first-round rookie Monroe Freeling, to protect the edges of the offensive line.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More