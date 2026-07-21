Josh Mauro death update: Former Giants player's final hours before overdose revealed in police report

New details have emerged about the final hours of former NFL player Josh Mauro, who died on April 23 at the age of 35. Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro died of an accidental overdose in April. (nfl)

According to the New York Post, a Phoenix Police Department case report and a preliminary medical examiner's report provide new information about the events leading up to his death.

Police report reveals Mauro's final hours Former New York Giants defensive end Josh Mauro snorted cocaine and partied with several women, including a dancer, in the hours before his death earlier this year, according to a Phoenix Police Department case report obtained by The California Post.

Mauro met the dancer in mid-April, about a week before his death and invited her, a friend and two other women to his Arizona home in the early hours of April 23. The woman told police that once they arrived at Mauro's home, he and his friend began snorting cocaine while everyone started drinking tequila and listening to music, per the report.

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The dancer said that after a few hours, she and the other women went upstairs to sleep, while Mauro and his friend continued to stay downstairs. When she woke up, she found Mauro alone and apparently dead on the floor. She immediately called emergency services and tried to revive him, as per NY Post.

She described Mauro as “being happy and a sweetheart” before the incident and also mentioned he had been “on a bender for 4 days.” She said she had noticed Mauro would get frequent nosebleeds and sweat after snorting cocaine, according to the report.

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Cause of death Following an autopsy, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner said Mauro had traces of fentanyl, cocaine, ethanol and their metabolites, as well as cannabinoids and caffeine, in his system and his death was ruled an accidental overdose.

As per Post, a preliminary medical examiner's report concluded the manner of death was accidental, resulting from “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”

Mauro's father, Greg, announced his son's passing in a Facebook post, writing, “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new- living in the presence of the Lord- we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend.”