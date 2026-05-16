Josh Mauro cause of death revealed: Here's how ex-Arizona Cardinals defensive end die

Former NFL athlete Josh Mauro suffered an overdose due to a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, as per a preliminary medical examiner's report acquired by the California Post. Mauro, 35, passed away on April 23, announced his father Greg in a Facebook post. Josh Mauro, 35, a former NFL player, died from an overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. His father announced the tragic news on social media. (nfl)

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” Josh Mauro's father wrote.

Currently, the Post reports that an autopsy conducted in Phoenix, Arizona, concluded that the manner of death was accidental, resulting from “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”

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Who was Josh Mauro? Mauro was born in the United Kingdom but relocated to Texas at the age of three. He excelled at his suburban high school in Dallas and subsequently played at Stanford University. Following that, he had a seven-season career in the NFL, which included four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, before finally retiring after the 2021 season.

Josh Mauro's career Mauro joined the Giants in 2018, participating in 12 games and making four starts. The defensive end, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 290 pounds, achieved 28 tackles, four of which were for loss, along with one sack during that season.

A product of Stanford and originally from England, Mauro entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, playing for eight seasons. He dedicated six of those seasons mainly to the Arizona Cardinals, while also having brief tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Throughout his career, Mauro played in 80 games, accumulating 5.0 sacks and a total of 130 combined tackles.