Natalie Decker update: NASCAR fans express concern as she delivers desperately sad message, ‘Not coming back to…’

Decker was accelerating at Dover Motor Speedway when her NASCAR race took a turn for the worse before it even began. The driver of the No. 22 Ford F-150 incurred a pass-through penalty for a starting infraction during Stage 1, followed by a black flag for not maintaining the required minimum speed.

NASCAR driver Natalie Decker found herself overwhelmed by the intense pressure of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as evidenced by a radio message to Team Reaume Brothers Racing, before her inability to finish at Dover on Friday night.

‘Not coming back to the truck series ever,’ says Natalie Decker This infraction compelled her team to make urgent adjustments to keep the truck competitive. Subsequently, the radio communication, which was made public, sparked immediate debate across NASCAR's social media platforms. Decker had previously gained attention online after being reprimanded for removing her shirt for a photograph with Bert Kreischer at Daytona.

"I'm sorry, Josh (Reaume, Owner, Team Reaume), I'm not coming back to the truck series ever. I'm staying in the O'Reilly's Series from now on, this Truck Series f------ sucks," Decker stated.

A few seconds later, she added, "The amount of hate I'm gonna get online... I'm not ready."

NASCAR insiders subsequently asserted that there were worries regarding Decker potentially experiencing an anxiety or panic attack while inside the truck during the race, Daily Express US reported.

Following the circulation of the audio, fans conveyed their worries and sent their best wishes regarding her mental health.

“I feel bad for her, she doesn’t deserve all the disrespect NASCAR fans are giving to her,” one person wrote.

“Its honestly disgusting seeing how cruel people are being about Natalie Decker seemingly having a panic attack/mental health crisis mid race. Think what you want about her as a racer, I'll openly admit to not thinking she has the talent needed for this level, she is still human,” another commented.

“Hearing this makes me so sad. I’m not going to play armchair therapist but this is how I sound sometimes when I have a panic/anxiety attack. That said, I do hope Natalie can get some help and come back stronger,” a third fan wrote.