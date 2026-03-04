Chase Pistone cause of death: How did NASCAR race car driver die? Details of what happened as brothers share sad update

The news of Chase's demise was shared by his brother Nick on Facebook . "Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I'm broken hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!", he wrote.

Chase Pistone, former NASCAR driver, died at the age of 42. Pistone came from a generation of racers , and his father was a race car driver as well. His grandfather, Tom Pistone, famously won the NASCAR Cup Series twice.

Chase Pistone cause of death While Chase's brother Nick did not mention any cause of death in the Facebook post, he and Tom made a request to Legends Nation, which might provide a little more insight.

Legends Nation posted “Sad News: Chase Pistone, a fixture in motorsports and especially Legend Car racing, has passed away, Legends Nation confirmed with his brothers, Nick and Tom. Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy.”

They added on social media what Nick had written in the Facebook post, and then continued – “Tom and Nick requested Legends Nation post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text.”

The post further detailed “At the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, we understand that life's challenges can sometimes be difficult. Whether you're facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here for you. You are not alone.”

“Legends Nation sends our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the friends and family of Chase Pistone,” it concluded.