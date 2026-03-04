Chase Pistone cause of death: How did NASCAR race car driver die? Details of what happened as brothers share sad update
Former race car driver Chase Pistone, grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Tom Pistone, died at the age of 42.
Chase Pistone, former NASCAR driver, died at the age of 42. Pistone came from a generation of racers, and his father was a race car driver as well. His grandfather, Tom Pistone, famously won the NASCAR Cup Series twice.
The news of Chase's demise was shared by his brother Nick on Facebook. "Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I'm broken hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!", he wrote.
Chase Pistone cause of death
While Chase's brother Nick did not mention any cause of death in the Facebook post, he and Tom made a request to Legends Nation, which might provide a little more insight.
Legends Nation posted “Sad News: Chase Pistone, a fixture in motorsports and especially Legend Car racing, has passed away, Legends Nation confirmed with his brothers, Nick and Tom. Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy.”
They added on social media what Nick had written in the Facebook post, and then continued – “Tom and Nick requested Legends Nation post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text.”
The post further detailed “At the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, we understand that life's challenges can sometimes be difficult. Whether you're facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here for you. You are not alone.”
“Legends Nation sends our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the friends and family of Chase Pistone,” it concluded.
However, it remains unclear what happened to Chase, as more details surrounding his death is awaited.
Chase Pistone wife and relationships: What to know
Chase Pistone does not have a wife, as per as information that is available on the former NASCAR driver. There's not much information about romantic relationships as well.
Chase appeared to be close to his family with brothers Tom and Nick calling him ‘best friend’.
During his days behind the wheel, Chase came up through short-track ranks before making it into national competition, by racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series. He came to be known for being a gritty competitor, team owner, and mentor. Pistone, in recent years, had focused majorly on developing young talent through his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends program, which fielded competitive Legends and Late Model cars that contended for wins.
Within grassroot racing circles Chase was known as much for teaching and coaching as he was for driving. His death was mourned by many, including fellow race car driver William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
He wrote on X “Been in the feels..Woke up Sunday morning at 2am wide awake.. stumbled across an old tune that shook me. Only to realize later on at 2am was when the shooting happened in Austin..A guy I raced with in legends cars took his life today..Just a lot of damn sadness man…”. Bubba Wallace continued “Makes you think about life and how precious it is…That tune…Nutshell- Alice In Chains. Love yall.”
