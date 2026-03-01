Tyler Reddick starts bid for 3rd straight NASCAR Cup win with pole run

AUSTIN, Texas One of the few things that wasn't startling about Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Circuit of the Americas was Tyler Reddick's run for the pole position. HT Image

Negotiating the 2.4-mile road course in 97.760 seconds in the second qualifying group, Reddick claimed his third Busch Light Pole Award in six attempts at the track. He will lead the field to green in Sunday's DuraMAX Grand Prix Powered by Reladyne .

Of course, there's more at stake for Reddick than simply a victory at COTA. In winning at EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta last Sunday, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota became the sixth Cup competitor to start a season with two consecutive wins. No driver has ever won three straight to open a season.

The 23XI Racing driver acknowledged that the pole position, the 12th of his career, is a positive first step toward that goal.

"It helps the chances, certainly," said Reddick, whose series-best average finish of 4.6 at COTA includes a victory in 2023. "I think starting up front is huge."

Michael McDowell led the first qualifying group of 19 drivers with a lap at 88.031 mph but fell to sixth soon after the second group took to the track. Ultimately, Ross Chastain posted the second-fastest lap at 88.256 mph and will start on the front row beside Reddick.

The shocker was not that Chastain, the 2022 COTA winner, fashioned an excellent lap. What was surprising was that his two Trackhouse Racing teammates, Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch both vaunted road course racers failed to crack the top 10 in qualifying.

Van Gisbergen was 13th fastest on his third lap. Zilisch could do no better than 25th. Van Gisbergen is seeking his sixth straight road course victory in the Cup Series, a mark that would tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for most consecutive road course wins.

Chase Briscoe will start third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott . Elliott leads active drivers with seven road course victories.

Behind McDowell in sixth, AJ Allmendinger qualified seventh, followed by defending race winner Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and William Byron.

"We'll see how it gets going," Reddick said. "Certainly, Ross, Shane, Ryan Blaney-there's a number of good drivers who were really strong in practice today. We'll try to understand what that all looks like and make our best decisions on the car and everything."

