Dallas Cowboys eyeing move past New York Giants in 2026 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys has been reported to be looking into ways to move up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which might influence the New York Giants' plans for the early rounds and change the order of teams in the NFC East. Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants (Getty Images via AFP)

Multiple reports say that the Cowboys are willing to trade up, especially if the Giants go after a highly sought-after player at No. 5, the spot they got after beating Dallas in the last week of the regular season.

Cowboys want to enhance their draft position Dallas is already stationed to pick at No. 12 in the first round.

The team has another first-round pick later that night. This will allow Jerry Jones and his front office the freedom to move up and choose the right player at the right price.

Team executives have said in public that they want to "draft pure," which means they want the best players available instead of filling a specific position need. The tactic has been a part of their recent strategy.

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The Giants' spot is in danger The Giants fell to No. 5 after beating the Cowboys on the last weekend of the season. This cost them a chance to choose in the top two, but they are still in one of the good positions to make a choice that might change the course of the franchise.

New York will not have a lot of options if Dallas throws a jump ball because they only have seven picks in the 2026 draft. These includes picks in the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

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An analyst connected to the same rumor stream said that if Dallas is willing to move up, "it's a message that applies to every team in the top half of the first round." He also said that "Dallas is going to have a lot of flexibility with their draft capital," which confirms how much pressure the Cowboys can put on the top of the board.

By Khushi Garg