George Pickens trade news: Cowboys get ‘interesting’ 2026 draft update; ‘no competition'

George Pickens trade news: The Dallas Cowboys will surely have an upper hand in their negotiations with top WR George Pickens, who could demand a Jaxon Smith-Njigba-type contract with his stocks up this off-season. In what NFL Insider Jordan Schultz described as an ‘interesting’ update, Jerry Jones and co are hosting top draft prospect Omar Cooper Jr on Thursday.

Cooper, who is coming off a National Championship win and 16-0 record with the Indiana Hoosiers, has been in top form. The 22-year-old led his college team in receptions and receiving yards, making a perfect pair with projected No 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Tom Pelissero reported that Thursday is one of the eight visits Cooper is having with NFL teams.

Why Cowboys have an upper hand in the George Pickens situation

Along with hosting Cooper, Cowboys have also made a couple of other moves. Coach Brian Schottenheimer has already said that the team has eight total selections in the upcoming draft, giving them enough to trade. Dallas has two first-round picks at No 12 and No 20.

Pro Football Focus’ Jordan Plocher predicts that the Cowboys will trade both picks, for boosting the Dak Prescott-led offense.

“The Cowboys trade their first-rounders to move up: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the target, helping Dallas build an offensive core that will terrify opposing coaches,” Plocher wrote.

Another important update came from NFL insider Albert Breer, who responded to a Cowboys fan worried about Pickens leaving by saying: “I’d be stunned if anyone was willing to give up two first-rounders and a monster contract for Pickens. So, I wouldn’t count on much on that front.”

Cowboys could target Cooper

The Cowboys may not be expected to prioritize a wide receiver early in the draft, but Cooper is a realistic option. He fits right into the No 20 range, if Dallas don't trade the position. The Hoosiers star brings a well-rounded skill set that translates across multiple offensive schemes. Though not the tallest receiver, he combines a sturdy build with athleticism and strong hands.

Offensive upside vs defensive priorities

While Dallas has more pressing needs on defense, there’s a compelling argument for adding another elite receiving threat.

Pairing Cooper with Dak Prescott and an already talented receiving corps could elevate the offense to a level capable of compensating for defensive gaps. With George Pickens already moving between the slot and outside, Cooper could rotate seamlessly and create matchup problems.