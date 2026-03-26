George Pickens trade news: Cowboys get ‘interesting’ 2026 draft update; ‘no competition'
George Pickens trade news: The Dallas Cowboys will surely have an upper hand in their negotiations with top WR George Pickens, who could demand a Jaxon Smith-Njigba-type contract with his stocks up this off-season. In what NFL Insider Jordan Schultz described as an ‘interesting’ update, Jerry Jones and co are hosting top draft prospect Omar Cooper Jr on Thursday.
Cooper, who is coming off a National Championship win and 16-0 record with the Indiana Hoosiers, has been in top form. The 22-year-old led his college team in receptions and receiving yards, making a perfect pair with projected No 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Tom Pelissero reported that Thursday is one of the eight visits Cooper is having with NFL teams.
Why Cowboys have an upper hand in the George Pickens situation
Along with hosting Cooper, Cowboys have also made a couple of other moves. Coach Brian Schottenheimer has already said that the team has eight total selections in the upcoming draft, giving them enough to trade. Dallas has two first-round picks at No 12 and No 20.
Pro Football Focus’ Jordan Plocher predicts that the Cowboys will trade both picks, for boosting the Dak Prescott-led offense.
“The Cowboys trade their first-rounders to move up: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is the target, helping Dallas build an offensive core that will terrify opposing coaches,” Plocher wrote.
Another important update came from NFL insider Albert Breer, who responded to a Cowboys fan worried about Pickens leaving by saying: “I’d be stunned if anyone was willing to give up two first-rounders and a monster contract for Pickens. So, I wouldn’t count on much on that front.”
Cowboys could target Cooper
The Cowboys may not be expected to prioritize a wide receiver early in the draft, but Cooper is a realistic option. He fits right into the No 20 range, if Dallas don't trade the position. The Hoosiers star brings a well-rounded skill set that translates across multiple offensive schemes. Though not the tallest receiver, he combines a sturdy build with athleticism and strong hands.
Offensive upside vs defensive priorities
While Dallas has more pressing needs on defense, there’s a compelling argument for adding another elite receiving threat.
Pairing Cooper with Dak Prescott and an already talented receiving corps could elevate the offense to a level capable of compensating for defensive gaps. With George Pickens already moving between the slot and outside, Cooper could rotate seamlessly and create matchup problems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More