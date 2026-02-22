Javonte Williams contract details: Dallas Cowboys make massive move for star RB; depth chart updated
The Dallas Cowboys have made a massive move for star running back Javonte Williams
The Dallas Cowboys have made a massive move for star running back Javonte Williams. On Saturday, it was revealed that Jerry Jones and co have agreed on a 3-year, $24 million deal to keep the 25-year-old. This comes as Williams had a standout first season at Dallas, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 35 catches for 137 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.
Williams also gets $16M in guaranteed money, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.
“The #Cowboys and standout RB Javonte Williams have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $24M, sources say. Dallas keeps a big-time player. He gets his $8M per year after a breakout season in a deal was done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports,” Rapoport wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More