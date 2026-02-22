Edit Profile
    Javonte Williams contract details: Dallas Cowboys make massive move for star RB; depth chart updated

    The Dallas Cowboys have made a massive move for star running back Javonte Williams

    Updated on: Feb 22, 2026 3:25 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The Dallas Cowboys have made a massive move for star running back Javonte Williams. On Saturday, it was revealed that Jerry Jones and co have agreed on a 3-year, $24 million deal to keep the 25-year-old. This comes as Williams had a standout first season at Dallas, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 35 catches for 137 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

    Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after a touchdown (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    Williams also gets $16M in guaranteed money, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

    “The #Cowboys and standout RB Javonte Williams have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $24M, sources say. Dallas keeps a big-time player. He gets his $8M per year after a breakout season in a deal was done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports,” Rapoport wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

