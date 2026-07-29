India, China ‘main culprits’, key targets of Russia sanctions bill: US senator

The US bill to advance sweeping sanctions on major buyers of Russian energy has been carefully crafted to mainly target and impose tariffs up to 100 per cent on India and China, both of which are the “main culprits” in fuelling Moscow’s war machine, US Senator Roger Wicker said. PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin last met together at the SCO Summit in China. (X/@narendramodi)

The Lindsey Graham sanctions bill, named after its co-author and the late US senator, will not hit any of US’ allies, Wicker said. The controversial bill was advanced during a procedural vote by the senators on Tuesday.

“It is carefully crafted to make sure we are not hitting our allies and that we are hitting China and India,” he said at a press briefing.

“Let's be really blunt. China and India are the main culprits here. They purchase the vast majority of oil and gas, they are fuelling Russia's war machine and they are doing us no favours anywhere else in the world," he added.

The Senate voted 86-12 on Tuesday to invoke the cloture motion to advance the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, hours after they gathered to bid a final farewell to the Senator from South Carolina, who passed away on July 11.

The vote came hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington to meet US President Donald Trump and press for stronger action against Moscow.

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Zelensky also attended the funeral of Graham, one of Kyiv's most vocal allies in Congress.