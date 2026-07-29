2026 could be landmark year for India-EU ties, courtesy China, US and Russia

Amid global turbulence, the year 2026 may go down as a banner year for India-EU relations. Decades of frustration and finger-pointing have suddenly given way to unprecedented opportunity between the world’s two largest democratic political entities. The conclusion in January of an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), expected to be signed later this year, is an important milestone, one that might have taken a decade longer under different structural or political conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (DPR PMO) But also important is the Security and Defence Partnership (SDP), coming just as Europe has begun to remilitarise and develop significant autonomous defence industrial capabilities. The latest development announced during the third EU- India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting is formal negotiations towards India’s association with the 93.5-billion- euros Horizons Europe research and innovation programme. ALSO READ | India, US working to conclude trade agreement early: Govt These three agreements, once concluded, will create the enabling conditions for India to truly leverage a comprehensive partnership with Europe for the first time since Independence. But the real task of leveraging these conditions for benefits in terms of trade, supply chains, technological cooperation, scientific research, education, energy cooperation, and defence industrial collaboration begins now.

India-Europe relations in the post-Cold War period were long defined more by misalignment than strategic convergence. In the 1990s and even after the Lisbon Treaty, India approached the EU mostly as a trade bloc, notwithstanding important bilateral relations with the UK, France, and Germany. New Delhi was often frustrated by a lack of coordination among European capitals and limited security and people-to-people cooperation. For its part, Europe’s singular focus on the transatlantic alliance with the US, its concerns about Russia and its partnerships, and the seduction of China’s large market contributed to India’s relative marginalisation. For European businesses, legislators, and academics, India remained a low priority.

Amid global turbulence, the year 2026 may go down as a banner year for India-EU relations. (X/@eucopresident/Representational)

ALSO READ | US lawmakers meet Pak Army chief Munir amid warming ties under Trump Three main factors have altered these perceptions significantly. One, the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing’s wolf warriorism, and China’s economic overcapacity have motivated both India and Europe to de-risk from China’s over-concentration of supply chains. Two, Russia’s war in Ukraine has not just heightened threat perceptions in Europe but has disrupted potential defence and strategic supplies to India, requiring new defence industrial partnerships. Three, both Europe and India have been the object of US tariffs and sharp political disagreements during Donald Trump’s second presidency. Taken together, the consolidation of a wide-ranging India-Europe partnership is a natural outgrowth. Other factors have helped. Europe and India align more on issues such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology regulation or on clean energy investments than either currently does with the US or China. The promise of building resilience and connectivity via West Asia — in the form of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) — is today a more appealing prospect for India and Europe than a Belt and Road Initiative across Eurasia, even taking into account continuing conflicts in Gaza and Iran. ALSO READ | PM Modi says ties will deepen as India-UK free trade pact comes into force A series of bilateral mobility agreements between India and individual European countries have significantly increased the number of Indian students and temporary workers in continental Europe, contributing to stronger people-to-people ties. And India has acknowledged these developments by widening its diplomatic footprint in Europe, opening up new consulates and embassies in places such as Belfast and Barcelona, Latvia and Ljubljana.

A firefighter inspects the site of a supermarket hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)