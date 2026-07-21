Why is Paige Bueckers not playing today? Is she injured? Know what happened before Liberty game

No. Bueckers has been ruled out against the Liberty on Monday, July 20, with soreness. The Dallas Wings PR team said, “Paige Bueckers will not play in tonight's game against the New York Liberty. While Bueckers was cleared from having a concussion following an extensive post-game evaluation, and is not currently in the League's concussion protocol, she will miss tonight's game while dealing with soreness.”

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers will miss Monday's game against the New York Liberty after suffering soreness following a scary collision against the Los Angeles Sparks. Here's what happened.

The matchup was originally set for last week before being postponed.

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Why is she not playing Bueckers left the Wings' 90-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday after a collision with Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike. With less than four minutes remaining in the game, Ogwumike tripped after throwing a pass and fell into Bueckers' midsection. Bueckers appeared to hit her head hard on the court but walked off under her own power to the locker room and did not return, as per USA Today.

After the game, coach Jose Fernandez said he didn't have an update on Bueckers' status but that she was joking around in the locker room with teammate Azzi Fudd afterward. Fernandez said, “She's upset at Azzi because she said Azzi tripped (Ogwumike) and took away (Bueckers) charge,” per USA Today.

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Paige Bueckers' stats this season The 2025 reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is having a strong sophomore season, averaging career-highs in points (20.9), assists (6.3) and rebounds (4.2) per game through 24 starts, while shooting a career-high 51.8% from the floor. Bueckers also became the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 1,000 points and 250 assists last month.

Today's game is the second game of a back-to-back for the Wings. After facing the Liberty, Dallas will travel to Portland to play the Fire on Wednesday. The team will then head into the 2026 WNBA All-Star break in Chicago, where Bueckers has been voted an All-Star Game starter for Team Cynthia Cooper.