Gujarat to build 100-hectare enclosure for lions involved in attacks on humans

The Gujarat government on Sunday said the state forest department will create a 100-hectare enclosure at Ambardi Safari Park in Amreli district to house lions involved in attacks on humans, as the state reports a recent rise in human-lion conflict. For representational purposes only. (AFP File)

Around five to six such lions are expected to be housed in the enclosure initially, a senior forest department official said.

The move comes amid a series of recent lion attacks on humans in Gujarat. At least nine such incidents have been reported in the state in less than two months, including the death of a 12-year-old boy at Girnar Hill and injuries to people in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts.

The enclosure will be fenced and developed within the lions’ natural habitat at the safari park, which is part of the Gir Protected Area. The initiative is aimed at keeping lions involved in attacks on humans away from settlements while allowing them to remain in a natural environment. The number of lions housed there could be increased depending on requirements.

Dr Jaipal Singh, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, said, “Lions involved in human attacks will be kept in a suitable environment by fencing a designated area at Ambardi Safari Park. Necessary instructions have been issued for this work, and the required work has been initiated.”

The forest department periodically relocates wild animals to reduce human-wildlife conflict, provide suitable habitats and support wildlife conservation. According to the government release, animals that enter villages or populated areas are captured and released in forest areas. Relocation is also undertaken for injured or sick animals, population management and habitat requirements.

Ambardi Safari Park, near Dhari in Amreli, covers about 365 hectares and was established in 2017. The park houses Asiatic lions along with leopards, chital, nilgai, chinkara, peafowl and other bird species.

The announcement has come ahead of World Lion Day on August 10, which is observed to raise awareness about lion conservation and protection.