Bigg Boss 12: Watch Anup Jalota sing Baby Doll as Jasleen Matharu watches

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota seems to be enjoying the limelight. In a promo video for Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, shared by the official Colors Twitter account, the singer can be seen singing Baby Doll, a popular dance number originally picturised on former contestant Sunny Leone, as several female contestants dance around him.

As part of a task, Anup has been appointed the king of the house while the female contestants are his subjects who have to impress him. The one who wins will get a rose from the devotional singer; the task’s winner would be the one with maximum number of roses.

Anup has been making headlines for his relationship with co-contestant Jasleen Matharu, who can also be seen in the 20-second video, although crucially, she isn’t among the ones dancing. Much has been said about the age difference between Anup, 65, and Jasleen, 28.

The relationship of Anup and Jasleen has been in the spotlight inside the Bigg Boss house. Shivashish Mishra was seen asking them on the show, “Are you dating or are you in a live-in relationship?” to which Jasleen replied, “Bigg Boss is not a dating show.” She said that Anup is “everything to her” and the singer concurred too.

In an interview to News18, Jasleen’s father, Kesar Matharu, expressed shock with the rest of the audience. “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society,” he said.

Jasleen’s father admitted that the revelation had left the entire family angry. “I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn’t believe their eyes. We all got very angry. My wife (who was watching the show) got up and went inside. It was very unexpected,” he told Aaj Tak.

Ahead of entering the show, Jasleen had expected there to be backlash. In an interview to Times of India, she had revealed that they’d been quietly dating for more than three years. “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever.”

Bigg Boss airs at 9pm on weekdays on Colors.

