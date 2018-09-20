Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen, Anup Jalota’s relationship big mistake, I will never approve it, says hurt father

It has been four days since Bigg Boss 13 started but the family of Jasleen Matharu, 28, who entered the house with 65-year-old bhajan singer Anup Jalota as his girlfriend, is yet to come out of the shock. Jasleen and Anup decided to use Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 as the platform where they revealed their relationship to the world and their families.

Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu is still in shock and says he had no inkling about his daughter and the singer being in a relationship for 3.5 years. “They (relatives) are saying you should not let your daughter enter the house. Someone was saying -- had she been my daughter, I would have killed her. I don’t believe in such drastic steps. We don’t have any right to take our kids’ life, but if she has made a mistake, she will have to face the repercussions,” said a shaken Kesar about how he has been dealing with opinions since the Salman Khan-hosted show started.

Anup Jalota introduced Jasleen Matharu as his girlfriend on Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, he said he had no inkling about the relationship. “I had no clue about this. I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. She never told me about this. When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn’t believe their eyes. We all got very angry. Within ten minutes, I started getting calls from friends. My wife (who was watching the show) got up and went inside. It was very unexpected,” he said in the interview.

He went on to say that he had introduced the devotional singer to his daughter so that she can “improve on her singing skills about 3-4 years back”. He said he had no idea when the romance started, “ He kept coming to our house, but I could never sense there is something cooking between the two. We never came to know when all this started.”

Kesar was unequivocal that he will never accept the relationship. “If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this.”

In an earlier interview to New 18, Kesar had tried to defend his daughter. “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society,” he had said.

Jasleen, in an interview before she entered Bigg Boss 12, accepted that he family would be left reeling from the shock. “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever,” she had said.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen are one of the ‘vichitra jodis’ on Bigg Boss 12. What was initially teased as a guru-shishya jodi was revealed as a romance on the day of the show’s launch. Other than Anup-Jasleen, there is Deepak Thakur, a singer who was part of Anurag Kashyap’s films, with one of his biggest fans, Urvashi Vani. A cop called Nirmal Singh and a lawyer called Romil Chaudhary are also a part of Bigg Boss 12 as are Shivashish Mishra, a businessman, and Sourabh Patel, a farmer.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 will see Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra and S Sreesanth as its celebrity participants.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 10:46 IST