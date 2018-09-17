Bigg Boss 12: Who is Jasleen Matharu? See pics, videos of Anup Jalota’s girlfriend who has social media abuzz

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have confirmed their relationship. The singers, who were introduced by host Salman Khan, entered the Bigg Boss house as a couple on Sunday, and the internet could not handle it.

Social media immediately exploded with plenty of reactions from Bigg Boss fans, and many were less than enthusiastic about the pairing. Jalota, 65, is about 37 years older than his girlfriend, Matharu. They have been dating for three years.

These tweets about Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota’s relationship show that many fans are raising eyebrows about this new romance:

Pyar ki koi Umar nai hoti😂😂 aaj pata Chala😁😍 — arjun joshi (@arjunjoshi600) September 16, 2018

Not judging. But why to expose their inner feelings, if it's really there. And why Jalota Ji chose a national platform for the Acid test. Sorry Gut feeling says it won't last long 😥😥😥 feeling bad for the Bhajan Samrat — B Das (@BDas83806717) September 16, 2018

Even if we are progressive , a line needs to be drawn somewhere 🙂#BB12 — Mishuka © (@me_mishuka) September 16, 2018

While the 65-year-old bhajan singer had refuted the claims, Jasleen confirmed their romance in an interview with Times of India, where she said age doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to love: “Age gap has never bothered us and now once we go inside the house, we will get to know the real reaction of the people about our relationship. Until now, nobody knew anything.”

Anup Jalota’s love interest Jasleen Matharu isn’t just a commoner. She’s an a professional singer who’s worked with Chaiyya Chaiyya singer Sukhwinder Singh, among others. She is also a trained hip-hop, salsa, Bharatnatyam and belly dancer. She has a solid 43000 following on her Instagram, which is full of photos of her and famous friends, including singer Mika Singh.

Here’s what you need to know about Jasleen Matharu, who is romantically involved with veteran ghazal and bhajan singer Anup Jalota:

Who is Jasleen Matharu?

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jasleen Matharu, 28, is a singer and actor by profession. She is trained in both classical and western music. Her father, Kesar Matharu, who is an actor, director, as well as a scriptwriter, is her inspiration.

What does she do?

Featuring in some music videos. With Love Day Love Day, she made her debut as a singer and performer. She has also performed with popular singer Mika Singh for over three years. She has also shared the stage with Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh and Papon.

What are her interests?

Jasleen has a brown belt in kick-boxing and has been practising for past seven years. Jasleen is also trained in dance forms like Bharatnatyam, hip-hop, salsa and belly dancing.

How does she know Anup Jalota?

Jasleen has accepted that she is dating Jalota for the last three years and Bigg Boss 12 will allow them to spend time together, in an interview to Times of India. “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever,” Jasleen said. Jalota was teaching her singing that blossomed into a romantic relationship.



