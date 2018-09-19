Bigg Boss 12, Day 3, September 19 written update: First nominations of the season leads to fights

Sreesanth and the Khan sisters continue with their fight after they attacked each other’s upbringing in the previous day’s Bigg Boss 12 episode. After the other housemates’ step in, they apologise to each other. Sreesanth apologises to their parents also and says he is the weakest link in the Bigg Boss house as he is very emotional.

Deepak Thakur also jumps into the fight and attacks the Khan sisters. He says the two women had no business to speak so rudely to Sreesanth. Anup Jalota tries to pacify him and asks him not to aggravate the fight. Deepak goes and apologises to the two women.

Day 3 begins with song and dance. Deepak and his jokes keep the Bigg Boss 12 contestants entertained. He tries to speak in English and gets others laughing out loud. Bigg Boss announces that as the first task was cancelled, nobody is safe from nominations. Five contestants are called by Bigg Boss – Sreesanth, Neha, Karanvir, Srishty and Dipika – and asked to nominate some of the jodis. They are first asked to choose between Roshmi-Kriti or Nirmal-Romil. The five unanimously choose Roshmi and Kriti as they seem as strong contestants to them.

Next on, they are asked to choose a pair from among Anup-Jasleen and the Khan sisters. The five nominate Sabah and Somi based on their shenanigans during the last two days. Between Urvashi-Deepak and Sourav-Shivashish, they decide to nominate Shiv and Sourav.

Next, the jodis are called by Bigg Boss and asked to nominate one single from among Dipika and Karanvir; they decide to nominate Dipika as they see her as domineering. Between Srishty and Neha, they nominate Srishty as she is not involved in the house. Then, they are asked whether they want to save Sreesanth or nominate him; he goes into the safe zone.

Roshi-Kriti, Sabah, Shivashish-Sourav, Dipika and Srishty are nominated for eviction at the end of the process. Roshmi breaks down as she says that they are commoners and will not get enough votes for them to survive in the house.

Soon, the nominations begin the new bone of contention in the house and even the jodis are imploding. Sourav and Shivashish fight over the latter’s refusal to do any household chores. Meanwhile, Kriti blames Urvashi over the washroom smelling foul. Deepak explains to her that they come from a different milieu as compared to other contestants and they need to learn certain things.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 22:28 IST