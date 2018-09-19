Bigg Boss 12, day 3 preview: Amid fights and music, contestants prepare for nominations

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, the contestants will be a part of their first nominations in the house. The housemates will be woken up to the tunes of ‘Raita Phail Gaya’, indicating how the day will take a turn for the worse in the house.

The brewing fights and misunderstanding in the house did not stop from blooming friendships. Srishty and Urvashi, Somi and Kriti and Shivashish and Romil are beginning to become good friends too. When the entire house turns against the Khan sisters, Karanvir Bohra will be their only confidante.

#SabaKhan aur @SrSrishty ke beech create hua tension due to the BB Conference Task! Kya hoga aage? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Pjlwo5HKtI — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 19, 2018

What is truly keeping the housemates and audiences entertained is composer Deepak Thakur. He has the housemates rolling on the floor laughing with his antics. On Wednesday, he will be comparing the fights that are happening in the house to Battle of Panipat. He will also compose a quirky English song, which will leave the housemates giggling too.

Bigg Boss will also ask the housemates to nominate contestants for eviction. The singles are expected to agree upon and nominate one jodi, while the jodis will nominate singles in the house. The two sides are shown two choices from which they could choose one.

Bigg Boss 12 is airs on Colors TV at 9 pm from Monday to Tuesday and the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by Salman Khan will be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:49 IST