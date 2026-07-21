Bengaluru, Street vendors allegedly attacked Bengaluru municipal officers and employees who had gone to clear encroachments from a footpath in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday. GBA officials assaulted during anti-encroachment drive, 10 arrested

When a team of GBA officials reached Shivaji Nagar, some people allegedly turned violent, dragging Assistant Executive Engineer Gowtham and a few other officials onto the road before assaulting them.

They also allegedly pepper-sprayed another official, Ruchitha.

"Accused persons have been arrested by the police. The main instigator, Basavaraj Pudukote, will also be arrested soon. All of them will be booked on charges of attempt to murder," a police officer said.

Acting on the directions of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority have been carrying out a drive to remove encroachments from pavements.

Condemning the attack, Gowda said he had directed the police to take stringent action against those responsible.

"The attackers are not hardworking poor people earning their livelihood. They are anti-social elements. Assaulting government officials while they are implementing the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is a serious violation of the law. We stand firmly with officers discharging their public duty in accordance with the law," the minister told reporters in New Delhi.

According to Gowda, the driver of a tractor and the operator of an earthmover engaged in the encroachment removal drive were injured and hospitalised in the attack.

"Police have arrested 10 people. I have asked the police to invoke the Goonda Act against Pudukote. Those who attacked our staff with pepper spray will be booked on charges of attempted murder," the minister said.

Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"We will take strict action against the perpetrators. This incident should never have happened, and we cannot tolerate it. If anyone had objections, they should have approached a court of law," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amte said two special teams had been formed to arrest the main accused, Pudukote.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Ranjit , Basavaraj Gowda , Kottaresh , Kiran , Parashuram , Rangaswamy Gowda , Bharath , Mujahid Ahmed , Raghu and Parthiban .

Denouncing the attack, GBA Employees' Union president Amruth Raj, along with a large number of GBA employees, staged a demonstration outside the Commercial Street police station.

"It is highly deplorable that the attack took place in the presence of the police. We demand adequate police protection. We will not abandon this drive midway; we will complete it," the union president said.

He warned that the employees would suspend all work, including the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, if the remaining accused was not arrested.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.