Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s power has been a key to the New York Yankees' past two victories. Yankees strive to keep riding Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s bat

And after the best game of Chisholm's inconsistent season, the Yankees will seek a third straight win Tuesday night when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates, though heavy rain is expected for the New York area.

New York is 6-2 in its past eight games, and Chisholm has four of his 16 homers in that span. He hit a tie-breaking homer to left field off Evan Phillips in the eighth inning to send the Yankees to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader before recording his 10th career multi-homer game in Monday's 8-5 victory over the Pirates.

Chisholm heads into Tuesday hitting .368 in his past five games. He slugged a three-run homer in the first inning Monday and a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third after getting a pep talk from teammates.

"He's capable of that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "When he gets it rolling, he's capable of big things."

Chisholm is hitting .228 and is third on the Yankees in homers behind injured star Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, who is batting .378 during a career-high 12-game hitting streak. Chisholm also is hitting .260 in 14 games this month after hitting .177 in his previous 25.

"I felt like I was trying to overdo it, trying to hit a five-run home run with nobody on base," Chisholm said. "Realizing that we do this as a team and everybody play their game because none of us are Aaron Judge."

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 8-4 in its past 12 games and hopes to see more big swings from rookie Esmerlyn Valdez, who hit a 431-foot two-run homer that gave the Pirates a brief lead Monday. He has at least one RBI in eight straight games.

Valdez is the first Pirate with an RBI and an extra-base hit in eight games in a row since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971. He also is hitting .369 with 11 of his 13 homers and 29 RBIs over his past 23 games since June 19.

"It felt good to be next to those names," Valdez said through an interpreter.

Despite the short outing from All-Star Braxton Ashcraft on Monday, the Pirates should be well-situated in their bullpen if needed on Tuesday. Wilber Dotel and Brandon Eisert combined on four innings before Dennis Santana got upset at Jose Caballero for taking too long in the batter's box, triggering a brief benches-clearing incident.

"Dennis just got frustrated by something," Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly said. "Thankfully it didn't end up being a big deal."

Bubba Chandler , who is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA in his past eight games, will start for the Pirates on Tuesday. Pittsburgh is 5-3 in those games. In his most recent start, the right-hander allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings while throwing 97 pitches in a no-decision during the Pirates' 3-2 home win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 11.

He has never faced the Yankees.

Right-hander Will Warren , who has struggled at times recently after a quick start to the season, will start for the Yankees.

Warren is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA in his past seven starts since getting off to a 7-1 start. He has allowed two runs or less in two of his past three starts, however, including a no-decision at Washington in which he allowed one run on four hits in five innings on July 12.

Warren has no decisions in two career outings vs. the Pirates, with a 12.60 ERA over five innings.

Warren has a 12.60 ERA in a pair of appearances against the Pirates.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.