Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14 live updates: Surbhi leaves Dipika Kakkar in tears

As Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 12’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he has Kajol with him. The Helicopter Eela star will enter the Bigg Boss house on Sunday’s episode. Salman will also announce the contestant who will walk out of the house today from among Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.

Bigg Boss 12 has Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu as celeb contestants while commoners include pairs of Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

9:40pm IST Deepak and Divyansh entertain Bigg Boss housemates Deepak translates some sayings in English and also entertains everyone in the house.





9:30pm IST Salman Khan sends his mini-me inside house Salman Khan sends Divyansh inside the house, describing him as his mini-me.





9:25pm IST Dipika and Surbhi go head to head It is Dipika vs Surbhi in Sultani Akhada, which goes to Surbhi based on contestant votes. She also wins the task and gets three points.





9:15pm IST Nehha is hurt Dipika considers her weakest Nehha Pendse asks Dipika why she named her as the weakest contestant.





9:15pm IST Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant inside the house As Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant in the house, all the housemates break up into a commotion.





9:10pm IST Kajol enters Bigg Boss 12 house As Kajol enters Bigg Boss house, Shivashish-Jasleen and Urvashi-Deepak perform to her biggest hits.



