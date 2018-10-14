Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14 live updates: Surbhi leaves Dipika Kakkar in tears

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar live updates: Salman Khan will reveal the name of evicted contestants from among Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 14, 2018 21:42 IST
highlights

As Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 12’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he has Kajol with him. The Helicopter Eela star will enter the Bigg Boss house on Sunday’s episode. Salman will also announce the contestant who will walk out of the house today from among Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.

Bigg Boss 12 has Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu as celeb contestants while commoners include pairs of Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

9:40pm IST

Deepak and Divyansh entertain Bigg Boss housemates

Deepak translates some sayings in English and also entertains everyone in the house.

9:30pm IST

Salman Khan sends his mini-me inside house

Salman Khan sends Divyansh inside the house, describing him as his mini-me.

9:25pm IST

Dipika and Surbhi go head to head

It is Dipika vs Surbhi in Sultani Akhada, which goes to Surbhi based on contestant votes. She also wins the task and gets three points.

9:15pm IST

Nehha is hurt Dipika considers her weakest

Nehha Pendse asks Dipika why she named her as the weakest contestant.

9:15pm IST

Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant inside the house

As Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant in the house, all the housemates break up into a commotion.

9:10pm IST

Kajol enters Bigg Boss 12 house

As Kajol enters Bigg Boss house, Shivashish-Jasleen and Urvashi-Deepak perform to her biggest hits.

9:01pm IST

It’s Loveyatri, oops, Navratri celebration in Bigg Boss house

Dance Deewane winners perform with Salman Khan on Loveyatri’s Chogada.