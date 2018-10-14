Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14 live updates: Surbhi leaves Dipika Kakkar in tears
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar live updates: Salman Khan will reveal the name of evicted contestants from among Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.
9:40pm IST
9:30pm IST
9:25pm IST
9:15pm IST
9:15pm IST
9:10pm IST
9:01pm IST
As Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 12’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he has Kajol with him. The Helicopter Eela star will enter the Bigg Boss house on Sunday’s episode. Salman will also announce the contestant who will walk out of the house today from among Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra.
Bigg Boss 12 has Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu as celeb contestants while commoners include pairs of Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Deepak and Divyansh entertain Bigg Boss housemates
Deepak translates some sayings in English and also entertains everyone in the house.
Salman Khan sends his mini-me inside house
Salman Khan sends Divyansh inside the house, describing him as his mini-me.
Dipika and Surbhi go head to head
It is Dipika vs Surbhi in Sultani Akhada, which goes to Surbhi based on contestant votes. She also wins the task and gets three points.
Nehha is hurt Dipika considers her weakest
Nehha Pendse asks Dipika why she named her as the weakest contestant.
Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant inside the house
As Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant in the house, all the housemates break up into a commotion.
Kajol enters Bigg Boss 12 house
As Kajol enters Bigg Boss house, Shivashish-Jasleen and Urvashi-Deepak perform to her biggest hits.
It’s Loveyatri, oops, Navratri celebration in Bigg Boss house
Dance Deewane winners perform with Salman Khan on Loveyatri’s Chogada.