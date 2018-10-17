Bigg Boss 12 day 30: Anup Jalota shames Jasleen for bonding with male contestants

There has been a slight change of wind in the Bigg Boss house ever since the return of S Sreesanth and Anup Jalota. The two were welcomed with lots of love from all contestants but are now playing divide and rule in the house. The former cricketer told the house inmates about Dipika Kakar’s double standards and how she betrayed him on the pretext of friendship. Sreesanth confronted Dipika but she broke down in tears and the two patched up at the moment.

Meanwhile, Anup lambasted ladylove Jasleen Matharu for being too pally with Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra in the house. He pointed out how Sourabh had given a massage to Jasleen which may not go down well with her family watching the show. He successfully tried to scare her by saying that Bigg Boss had categorically shown her delicate moments with Sourabh and Shivashish which sent a wrong impression. This left both Jasleen and Sourabh worried about their image while Anup Jalota had the last laugh.

Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task of the week Ghoda Gadi. Dipika and Deepak were in-charge of the ghoda gadis and had to hire the contestants to run for them on the treadmill in exchange for carrots. The contestant who covers the maximum distance on the treadmill would then qualify for the captaincy task.

The task in itself was not just physically exhausting but also mentally straining too. While the players were busy bargaining with Deepak and Dipika in order to strike a lucrative deal, Sreesanth and Romil broke into a fight. Romil had objected to Sreesanth’s rapid walking following which he quit the task and the two engaged in a heated exchange of words. The situation will take an unexpected turn tonight as the preview hints at Sreesanth climbing the house wall to quit the show. Will he actually walk out of the house, remains to be seen.

