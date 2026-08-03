Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces ₹110 crore flood relief

Chief minister Mohan Majhi on Monday announced an initial relief package of ₹110 crore after floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least six people and affected more than 860,000 people across 22 districts in the state. The state government said gratuitous relief will continue for all eligible families until normalcy is restored. (PTI)

Majhi said immediate assistance will be disbursed based on preliminary damage assessments, while additional financial support for damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure will be provided after detailed surveys are completed.

The state government said gratuitous relief will continue for all eligible families until normalcy is restored.

Under the relief package, families whose houses were completely destroyed will receive ₹1.2 lakh while assistance ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 was announced for partially damaged homes, collapsed thatched houses and cowsheds.

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Small and marginal farmers will receive compensation of ₹8,500 per hectare for crop losses in rain-fed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

The next of kin of each of the six people killed in the floods will receive ₹4 lakh under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

The government also announced compensation for livestock losses, including ₹37,500 for each milch animal, ₹32,000 for draught animals, ₹20,000 for calves, donkeys and mules, and ₹4,000 for each goat or sheep.

Odisha deployed 199 rescue teams, comprising 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 172 fire service teams, to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 3,567 houses have been damaged and more than 33,458 hectares of agricultural land have been affected.