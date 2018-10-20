Bigg Boss 12 eviction poll: HT readers wants Urvashi Vani kicked out of the house

Urvashi Vani should start feeling nervous right about now because the audience isn’t really enjoying watching her on Bigg Boss 12. According to a poll conducted on HT, viewers voted the most for Urvashi when asked to choose a contestant they want to see kicked out of the show.

Urvashi got the most votes at 25%, followed closely by Sourabh Patel with 24.26%. Third least favourite contestant in the house is Saba Khan with 16.4% votes, followed by Jasleen Matharu with 16.03% votes. Karavir Bohra and Srishty Rode can still breathe easy with 10% and 7% votes in their lot respectively.

So who will be cast out of the house ultimately? We’ll know soon enough when Salman Khan reveals the name on Weekend Ka Vaar.

This will be the first batch of eliminations since Bigg Boss dissolved the jodis earlier this week. He recently summoned the pairs in the activity area and the partners were asked to mutually nominate one of them for the weekend evictions. The first ‘jodi’ to fall apart was of Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani as the Gangs of Wasseypur singer nominated her for being a weak competitor on the basis of being less entertaining in comparison to the other contestants. This did not go down too well with Urvashi and the friction between the two could be felt during the luxury budget task as well

The ‘jodi’ of Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra also split up with Shivashish nominating himself for the weekend evictions. However, the captains Surbhi and Romil did not agree with their decision and nominated the weaker contestant, Sourabh, instead.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 20:30 IST