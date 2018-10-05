Bigg Boss 12: Is Deepak Thakur’s partner Urvashi Vani hiding her relationship status?

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Urvashi Vani, the commoner contestant from Bihar this season, appears to have hidden her relationship status from the viewers. Urvashi claims to be a fan girl of Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur and regards him as her guru. The two are among the six Vichitra jodis on the show.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi had expressed her liking for Deepak at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 12. However, the pictures of Urvashi with her friend Shubham Gupta hint at something different. She is a diehard Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fan and has recreated their several iconic poses with Shubham.

Urvashi Vani’s pictures with Shubham Gupta

Is Urvashi lying about her feelings for Deepak on Bigg Boss and is in a relationship with the new guy? The Jodi of Deepak and Urvashi is going steady in the Bigg Boss house. The two had saved themselves from the nominations for the eviction round during the upcoming weekend as Deepak had shaved his head and arms as ransom to free Urvashi.

Deepak had recently picked up a fight with Jasleen on day 17 in the Bigg Boss house while trying to build bridges with Sreesanth since quite some time.

Bigg Boss has returned with a new concept this season with two teams of singles and jodis. Apart from celebrity contestants like Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bora, Sreesanth; commoners are also a part of the show like Urvashi, Shivashish and Sourabh Patel, Romil, Saba and Somi Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:20 IST