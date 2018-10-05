Bigg Boss 12 day 17 highlights: Surbhi Rana creates chaos during task, Somi Khan gets disqualified

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss resumed with the volcano task. The contestants continued to display their competitive spirit while collecting the balls erupting out of the volcano. After all their other teammates, Nehha also got out of the game for collecting the least number of balls, followed by Karanvir.

The luxury budget task came to an end with the jodis emerging as winners. Bigg Boss also announced the list of contestants eligible for captaincy. This included the jodis of Romil-Surbhi, Shivashish-Sourabh and Saba-Somi.

The morning began with the song “Dil ye ziddi hai” making the contestants groove to the beats. Surbhi and Romil started discussing how the Khan sisters are the biggest troublemakers with double standards and no credibility.

After a suddent shocking split, Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen patched things up between them. However, the bhajan singer continued to taunt her about her clothes, accessories and makeup. Jasleen refused to talk about the past and is happy again.

Surbhi approached Somi to address the issue of swearing on her mother’s life. A day before, Somi had sworn on her mother’s life which did not go down well with Surbhi. They broke into a fight that turned ugly with Somi calling Surbhi an ‘idiot’. All hell broke loose as Surbhi yelled at the top of her voice. In order to calm her down, Saba made it clear that she can back out of the captaincy task but her sister won’t.

In another incident, Jasleen unintentionally touched Deepak with a broom while cleaning but he took offence. Jasleen approached Urvashi to make him understand but the discussion turned into a brawl.

Bigg Boss instructed Deepika to read out the rules of the new captaincy task and Nehha to supervise. One member of the jodis eligible for captaincy was asked to hold a ring and the one who would hold it longest will become the new captain.

Shivashish, Surbhi and Somi began the task by holding the ring together throughout the day. Surbhi continued to taunt Somi but the Khan sisters tried to laugh it off. They eventually broke into a fight which turned uglier by each passing moment. Surbhi even engulfed Sreesanth and others in the brawl and began to sob soon after. The singles kept away from them and discussed how she was the biggest troublemaker.

The three players took a toilet break in turns while holding the ring with one hand. Later, Somi brought an egg in a cup for herself but Surbhi pushed the cup aside and it broke into pieces leading to a ruckus. Surbhi went on to yell for a very long time in a funny accent. The trio continued to fight while changing their postures in order to not lose the ring.

As the sun set, Shivashish and Somi expressed their wish to have food but Surbhi refused to cooperate. They somehow stole a bite from other’s plates. Surbhi asked Somi to move a bit to accommodate her hand but she refused to cooperate and Nehha disqualified her. She left the ring and burst out crying.

This left only Surbhi and Shivashish holding the ring. Who do you think will finally win this task to become the next captain?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:56 IST