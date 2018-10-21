Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants’ families make everyone emotional
Salman Khan welcomed the families of Bigg Boss contestants on the show for Weekend Ka Vaar. Check out highlights from the show:
9:51 PM IST
Sreesanth asks Dipika some tough questions
9:46 PM IST
Sourabh gets eliminated
9:38 PM IST
Saba is in the safe zone
9:35 PM IST
Salman shows inmates a clip of his dog
9:34 PM IST
Romil wins the Sultani Akhada round
9:29 PM IST
Sreesanth wins the first round
9:27 PM IST
Dipika is angry at Romil
9:25 PM IST
Salman nominates Romil, Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada
9:22 PM IST
Salman crowns Bhuvaneshwari the winner
9:19 PM IST
Bhuvaneshwari defends Sreesanth
9:16 PM IST
Manish defends Srishty
9:14 PM IST
Salman is impressed by Bhuvaneshwari
9:11 PM IST
Shoaib defends his wife Dipika
9:09 PM IST
Salman introduces contestants’ families
9:00 PM IST
Salman shows Karanvir his family
On the Sunday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, contestants were seen defending themselves from the accusations and allegations imposed among each other.However today seems to be an episode filled with love and affection coming from family members of various contestants.
Sreesanth asks Dipika some tough questions
Sreesanth asks Dipika why she voted for Jasleen for the torture chair and not Romil or Surbhi. She walks away on being confronted.
Sourabh gets eliminated
Salman Khan declares Sourabh as the eliminated contestant this week. He bids everyone good bye.
Saba is in the safe zone
Salman Khan declared Saba Khan and Jasleen Matharu safe. Urvashi and Sourabh are still unsafe.
Salman shows inmates a clip of his dog
Salman Khan showed a clip of his dog My Love to the contestants. Everyone got emotional on watching the pooch, who died three days ago, sing.
Romil wins the Sultani Akhada round
Romil is crowned the winner of Sultani Akhada. He walks away with a hamper.
Sreesanth wins the first round
Sreesanth wins the first round of verbal fight. Contestants voted in big numbers for Sreesanth and helped him win.
#RomilChoudhary ne @sreesanth36 ko bulaya farzi aur iska comeback mila unhe ki yeh game hi hai farzi. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/SYNW1OPGKl— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018
Dipika is angry at Romil
Dipika is angry at Romil because he starts changing his clothes wherever he wants to. She tells him not to undress in front of her and he says he did it because he is nervous.
Salman nominates Romil, Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada
Salman asks contestants to guess the two people who will fight it out in Sultani Akhada. He finally pits Romil against Sreesanth.
Salman crowns Bhuvaneshwari the winner
Salman complimented all three family members and their defences but was most impressed by Bhuvaneshwari.
Bhuvaneshwari defends Sreesanth
Bhuvaneshwari says Sreesanth has been through a lot lately and is venting his frustrations in the house. This makes him an easy target for the contestants.
Manish defends Srishty
Salman complimented Manish for defending Srishty perfectly. He agreed Srishty is playing it coy in the house.
Salman is impressed by Bhuvaneshwari
Salman applauds Bhuvaneshwari for her confident and intelligent questions for Shoaib. “You two should come here every week,” he told her and Shoaib.
Shoaib defends his wife Dipika
Salman put Shoiab in a spot as he is asked to defend his wife Dipika. He agrees that his wife is indeed playing the game cunningly.
.@Shoaib_Ibrahim01 ne kiya agree ki @ms_dipika khel rahi hai game! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/mETdFNY7qB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018
Salman introduces contestants’ families
Salman introduces Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshhwari. She breaks into tears at his mention.
Contestants ke gharwale #BhuvneshwariKumari, @Shoaib_Ibrahim01 aur @ManishNaggdev aaye #BB12 mein! #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/YMk82haUpL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018
Salman shows Karanvir his family
Salman Khan kicked off the show on an emotional note. Karanvir Bohra was shown a clip of his wife and kids.