LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants’ families make everyone emotional

Salman Khan welcomed the families of Bigg Boss contestants on the show for Weekend Ka Vaar. Check out highlights from the show:

By HT Correpsondent | Oct 21, 2018 22:00 IST
highlights

On the Sunday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, contestants were seen defending themselves from the accusations and allegations imposed among each other.However today seems to be an episode filled with love and affection coming from family members of various contestants.

Check out highlights from the show:

9:51 PM IST

Sreesanth asks Dipika some tough questions

Sreesanth asks Dipika why she voted for Jasleen for the torture chair and not Romil or Surbhi. She walks away on being confronted.

9:46 PM IST

Sourabh gets eliminated

Salman Khan declares Sourabh as the eliminated contestant this week. He bids everyone good bye.

9:38 PM IST

Saba is in the safe zone

Salman Khan declared Saba Khan and Jasleen Matharu safe. Urvashi and Sourabh are still unsafe.

9:35 PM IST

Salman shows inmates a clip of his dog

Salman Khan showed a clip of his dog My Love to the contestants. Everyone got emotional on watching the pooch, who died three days ago, sing.

9:34 PM IST

Romil wins the Sultani Akhada round

Romil is crowned the winner of Sultani Akhada. He walks away with a hamper.

9:29 PM IST

Sreesanth wins the first round

Sreesanth wins the first round of verbal fight. Contestants voted in big numbers for Sreesanth and helped him win.

9:27 PM IST

Dipika is angry at Romil

Dipika is angry at Romil because he starts changing his clothes wherever he wants to. She tells him not to undress in front of her and he says he did it because he is nervous.

9:25 PM IST

Salman nominates Romil, Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada

Salman asks contestants to guess the two people who will fight it out in Sultani Akhada. He finally pits Romil against Sreesanth.

9:22 PM IST

Salman crowns Bhuvaneshwari the winner

Salman complimented all three family members and their defences but was most impressed by Bhuvaneshwari.

9:19 PM IST

Bhuvaneshwari defends Sreesanth

Bhuvaneshwari says Sreesanth has been through a lot lately and is venting his frustrations in the house. This makes him an easy target for the contestants.

9:16 PM IST

Manish defends Srishty

Salman complimented Manish for defending Srishty perfectly. He agreed Srishty is playing it coy in the house.

9:14 PM IST

Salman is impressed by Bhuvaneshwari

Salman applauds Bhuvaneshwari for her confident and intelligent questions for Shoaib. “You two should come here every week,” he told her and Shoaib.

9:11 PM IST

Shoaib defends his wife Dipika

Salman put Shoiab in a spot as he is asked to defend his wife Dipika. He agrees that his wife is indeed playing the game cunningly.

9:09 PM IST

Salman introduces contestants’ families

Salman introduces Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshhwari. She breaks into tears at his mention.

9:00 PM IST

Salman shows Karanvir his family

Salman Khan kicked off the show on an emotional note. Karanvir Bohra was shown a clip of his wife and kids.