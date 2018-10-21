Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants’ families make everyone emotional

On the Sunday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, contestants were seen defending themselves from the accusations and allegations imposed among each other.However today seems to be an episode filled with love and affection coming from family members of various contestants.

9:51 PM IST Sreesanth asks Dipika some tough questions Sreesanth asks Dipika why she voted for Jasleen for the torture chair and not Romil or Surbhi. She walks away on being confronted.





9:46 PM IST Sourabh gets eliminated Salman Khan declares Sourabh as the eliminated contestant this week. He bids everyone good bye.





9:38 PM IST Saba is in the safe zone Salman Khan declared Saba Khan and Jasleen Matharu safe. Urvashi and Sourabh are still unsafe.





9:35 PM IST Salman shows inmates a clip of his dog Salman Khan showed a clip of his dog My Love to the contestants. Everyone got emotional on watching the pooch, who died three days ago, sing.





9:34 PM IST Romil wins the Sultani Akhada round Romil is crowned the winner of Sultani Akhada. He walks away with a hamper.





9:29 PM IST Sreesanth wins the first round Sreesanth wins the first round of verbal fight. Contestants voted in big numbers for Sreesanth and helped him win. #RomilChoudhary ne @sreesanth36 ko bulaya farzi aur iska comeback mila unhe ki yeh game hi hai farzi. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/SYNW1OPGKl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018





9:27 PM IST Dipika is angry at Romil Dipika is angry at Romil because he starts changing his clothes wherever he wants to. She tells him not to undress in front of her and he says he did it because he is nervous.





9:25 PM IST Salman nominates Romil, Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada Salman asks contestants to guess the two people who will fight it out in Sultani Akhada. He finally pits Romil against Sreesanth.





9:22 PM IST Salman crowns Bhuvaneshwari the winner Salman complimented all three family members and their defences but was most impressed by Bhuvaneshwari.





9:19 PM IST Bhuvaneshwari defends Sreesanth Bhuvaneshwari says Sreesanth has been through a lot lately and is venting his frustrations in the house. This makes him an easy target for the contestants.





9:16 PM IST Manish defends Srishty Salman complimented Manish for defending Srishty perfectly. He agreed Srishty is playing it coy in the house.





9:14 PM IST Salman is impressed by Bhuvaneshwari Salman applauds Bhuvaneshwari for her confident and intelligent questions for Shoaib. “You two should come here every week,” he told her and Shoaib.





9:11 PM IST Shoaib defends his wife Dipika Salman put Shoiab in a spot as he is asked to defend his wife Dipika. He agrees that his wife is indeed playing the game cunningly. .@Shoaib_Ibrahim01 ne kiya agree ki @ms_dipika khel rahi hai game! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/mETdFNY7qB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2018



