‘Intolerable, unacceptable’: Spain coach doesn't hold back, goes off on Argentina's behaviour after World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final didn't go according to plan for Argentina as the Lionel Messi-led side failed to defend their title, losing 1-0 to Spain. Ferran Torres' clincher in the extra time sealed the deal for the La Roja. However, the summit clash will always be remembered for the antics of the Argentine players post the final, where Leandro Paredes clashed with Eric Garcia. Ugly scenes were witnessed at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, and Argentina players are being criticised left, right and centre. Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the match. (REUTERS)

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of individuals lashing out at Argentina's behaviour. Fuente strongly criticised Argentina's antics following the FIFA World Cup final, describing the scenes after the final whistle as "intolerable and unacceptable."

“It cannot be allowed. In any case, I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that calibre, whom I had been praising in the days before and who have a magnificent coach,” De la Fuente told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

Also Read: Leandro Paredes stays silent on ugly World Cup final brawl in Instagram post as Lamine Yamal mocks him with Gavi poster

“I want to highlight our behaviour in the face of that kind of aggression and provocation,” the coach said. “Our players always kept their composure and behaved like true professionals,” he added.

Tensions flared moments after Spain secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory, with confrontations breaking out between players from both teams during the celebrations. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes became involved in a physical altercation with Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi, while captain Rodri appeared to be struck in the stomach as he ran past defender Nahuel Molina during the title celebrations.

FIFA launches investigation The fallout from Sunday's final has now reached FIFA, which confirmed on Monday that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated. No timeline has been provided for the investigation, and FIFA has not identified any individual players in its statement. However, Paredes, who avoided a red card during the contest, could still face disciplinary action.

Argentina's coaching staff has also addressed one of the flashpoints. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala issued an apology on Wednesday for his confrontation with Spain forward Dani Olmo, insisting the incident involved a shove rather than a punch.

The final itself was fiercely contested, with Spain requiring extra time to edge past Argentina after the South American side was reduced to 10 men. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card.

Emotions ran high during the trophy presentation. As Spain prepared to lift the World Cup, Argentina's players stood facing their own supporters, their backs turned to the podium, a gesture widely viewed as disrespectful to the newly crowned champions. Earlier in the ceremony, however, Spain had observed tradition by forming a guard of honour as Argentina collected their medals.