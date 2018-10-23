Big Boss 12 day 36 summary: Wild card entries Rohit Suchanti, Megha Dhade liven up the ‘boring’ show

The Bigg Boss house welcomed two new wild card entries on Monday’s episode – TV actor Rohit Suchanti and the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi – Megha Dhade. After the eviction of Sourabh Patel during the last weekend, four contestants were nominated for this week’s evictions for not performing very well on the show.

#BB12 mein aa rahi hai #BBMarathi ki winner @meghadhade aur heart-throb @imrohitsuchanti! Dekhiye inke aane se ghar mein kya planning aur plotting hoti hai, aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/iwIA0CVah4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

Wildcard entries @meghadhade aur @imrohitsuchanti ne bhadkana shuru kar diya hai gharwalon ko @sreesanth36 ke against! Kya hone wala hai #BB12 mein yudh? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/U5hTklA5Q9 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

While the girls were bowled away by Rohit’s charm, the men in the house got jealous and made fun of his looks and clothes for being too ‘feminine’. Surbhi Rana was highly impressed and called Rohit ‘fair and beautiful’ whereas Saba and Somi also expressed their happiness on his arrival. However, the 22 year-old TV actor started bonding with Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary soon after and asked them to unite in order to throw Sreesanth out of the house. It seems he wants to waste no time before he livens up the “boring” show, as he said in interviews before his Bigg Boss 12 entry.

.@imrohitsuchanti ko lagta hai ki #BB12 ki game mein #DeepakThakur ka involvement ho raha hai kam aur de rahe hai woh unhe kuch suggestions! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/sHDwVtblsm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2018

Gharwalon ki excitement ka thikana nahi raha aur woh ready hai @imrohitsuchanti ko welcome karne ke liye. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/dpiriREph5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2018

As part of the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked contestants to get together in small groups of three and mutually decide on which of them should be nominated for the evictions. Megha Dhade was appointed as the unknown judge who would have the ultimate power to take a final decision on the nominations.

Beginning with the process, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary justified how they have been more active in entertaining the audience than singer Anup Jalota and nominated him for eviction. Moving ahead, the trio of Somi, Surbhi and Urvashi Vani concluded that Urvashi has provided comparatively lesser entertainment on the show and therefore she deserves to be nominated. However, the judge intervened and nominated Surbhi instead.

This was followed by the trio of Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu presenting their justifications in order to save themselves from the nominations. After a heated exchange of words, Dipika and Srishty nominated Jasleen for eviction but the judge intervened and decided on Srishty’s name for the nominations.

Things took an ugly turn when Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra nominated Saba Khan after a heated argument in which the former cricketer revealed that his repeated acts of quitting the game was part of his strategy. Saba lost her cool and created a ruckus as she teased and taunted Sreesanth for his ‘strategy’.

Meanwhile, Megha Dhade was seen bonding with Surbhi and Romil and called them her favourite contestants on the show.

