Bigg Boss 12 day 37 highlights: Dipika-Sreesanth, Urvashi-Deepak turn against each other

The Bigg Boss house witnessed a change in loyalties of the contestants as the show progressed in its fifth week. The widening rift between close friends Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth and partners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani changed the dynamics of the house.

The new wild card entry— Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade—could be seen dominating the household. Megha was accompanied by another wild card entry, Rohit Suchanti. The latter chose to side with Romil Chaudhary and Deepak while Megha shared her expert guidance with the contestants.

Megha shared her views about the contestants and gave candid names to them. She called Jasleen a “creeper” who needs support at all times, Deepak Thakur a “confused aatma (soul)”, Dipika a “smooth controller” and Karanvir “Mr late latif (latecomer) for understanding the game a little late.”

Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task titled as BB Poultry Farm. Megha and Karanvir were the shopkeepers and the conveners of the game. The rest of the contestants had to collect the egg produced by the hen on a first-come-first-serve basis which could be sold to either of the shopkeepers in exchange of a rival contestant’s effigy. The seller could destroy the effigy in a crusher to remove him/her from the captaincy race. The contestants with their effigies intact at the end of the game would be eligible for captaincy.

In order to acquire the egg, the contestants got physically violent leaving Dipika and Surbhi hurt. Both were disqualified by Karanvir and Megha but Bigg Boss intervened and reinstated them into the game. Things got awry as the Khan sisters, along with Srishty, turned against Jasleen and tried to block her way during the task.

As the game progressed, the effigies of Romil, Jasleen, Dipika, Shivashish and Sreesanth were destroyed on the first day of the task. Karanvir openly expressed his desire to make Urvashi the captain if he wins the game. But things took an ugly turn when Urvashi and Deepak broke into a fight. Will the two partners be able to solve their problems or will split forever?

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 11:14 IST