When Dipika Kakar couldn’t believe that she was being called for a role in JP Dutta’s Paltan

Enjoying the newly married phase, actor Dipika Kakar, aka Simar of Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to embark upon a new journey in life as she makes her Bollywood debut in JP Dutta’s Paltan. She has already shot for a schedule for the war film.

“Paltan happened overnight,” says Dipika, adding, “I got a call from the casting people in the middle of the night. Initially, it was difficult for me to even believe it’s true because a lot of people do fake calls. But then, I was sent the details, and the third day, I was sitting in front of JP Dutta sir.”

Dipika reveals that following her half-an-hour-long meeting with the filmmaker, she got a call in the evening that she was on for the film and had to fly down for shooting.

“That (shooting dates) was actually a little bit of a concern because I was getting married on February 22 in Lucknow, and shooting was from February 2 to 10. But Shoaib (Dipika’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim) was quite supportive and told me that it’s a big very opportunity that I’m getting to be a part of a JP Dutta film, so I should go ahead and he’ll manage things,” shares Dipika.

She adds, “We all have grown with JP Dutta’s amazing films, and Border (the 1997 film) is one memory that we all carry. So, being a part of his film was definitely a privilege and that’s why I came on board.” The film also stars actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, and Sonu Sood, among others.

Talking about her experience of working with the ace filmmaker, Dipika calls it an “altogether different experience”. She elaborates, “While I was shooting with him, acting ke baare mein seekhne ko bahut kuch mila (I got to learn a lot about the craft). He likes to get the natural actor out. Woh kabhi bhi aap ko kisi cheez ke liye prepare nahi karenge (he won’t prepare you beforehand for a scene) and that was a great experience.”

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal