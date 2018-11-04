Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll results: Voters want Urvashi Vani out of the show

On November 4’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, one of the participants of the ongoing Bigg Boss 12 will be shown the door. The tricky question is who that person would be. To gauge the mood of the audience, HT conducted a poll on whom the audience would like to see gone from the house and the result shows a clear verdict.

Of the nine contestants who have been nominated for eviction, voters are most disenchanted with Urvashi Vani. At the time of filing this report, Urvashi was the chosen one with nearly 40% votes (39.81%). Next in contention was S Sreesanth, with more than 17% of the votes (17.21%), while Jasleen Matharu was sitting on the third spot with more than 13% (13.17%) of the total votes cast.

As per the poll, Srishty Rode (2.38%) and Karanvir Bohra (2.85%) were in the safest zone. Sitting somewhere in the middle, more towards the safe zone, were Rohit Suchanti (8.55%), Megha Dhade (6.22%) with Dipika Kakar garnering 5.44% of the votes.

Clearly, not too many people seem to be fond of the girl from Bihar. However, it is Sreesanth who has emerged as one of the most controversial figures in the house. Just last week Sreesanth showed his ugly side when he made homophobic remarks at Vikas Gupta, one of the popular contestants from the last season of Bigg Boss. He had also abused his friend Karanvir Bohra. What’s more, in Friday’s episode, Sreesanth managed to upset his close friends in the house - Karanvir (whom he sent to the jail) and Dipika.

Jasleen hasn’t been having a good run in the house. On Saturday’s episode, guest Hina Khan (who conducted Hina Ki Adalat) accused her of faking her relationship with bhajan singer Anup Jalota, just to gain entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Salman on Friday made it clear that of the nine contestants awaiting eviction Dipika, Sreesanth, Karanvir and Srishty were safe.

After a dip in popularity, Bigg Boss 12 is again seeing a surge, which is happy sign for fans.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 14:01 IST