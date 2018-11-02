Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Vote for the contestant you want out of the house as nine face eviction this weekend

A lot of fireworks are expected on the Bigg Boss 12 ahead of Diwali. After the double eviction of Anup Jalota and Saba Khan last week, as many as nine contestants face eviction this weekend. On the basis of audience votes, one contestant will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan.

During the nominations task last week, Bigg Boss had asked each contestant to name two players whom they want to save from eviction. Since absolute majority could not be achieved, Bigg Boss ended up nominating nine contestants. Only four contestants were declared safe after the task – Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary.

As a result, eight contestants were declared unsafe: Megha Dhade, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Urvashi Vani, Shivashish Mishra and Rohit Suchanti. Since Deepak was the captain, he was given the power to nominate one more contestant for eviction and he named Sreesanth as the ninth one.

This was followed by a task that allowed the safe contestants to give a ranking to the nominated contestants on the basis of their performance. Sreesanth was named the number one entertainer followed by Karanvir and Dipika. Jasleen and Megha had acquired fourth and fifth slots respectively. Rohit was ranked sixth on the entertaining factor but he requested the safe contestants to rank him last instead as he was too new to be judged. Shivashish and Srishty were on seventh and eighth positions while Urvashi was ranked last. Jasleen was one of the contestants who claimed to have performed better on the show and asked for either first or second rank for herself. The ranking can help the audience decide on the contestant who rightfully deserves to be on the show.

