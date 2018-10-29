Salman Khan and nephew Ahil’s banter looks adorable. See photo

Actor Salman Khan was caught on camera, spending some quality time with his nephew, Ahil Sharma. Salman’s sister Arpita took to Instagram to share some family pictures and one of them featured Salman with Ahil. It looks like Ahil is either ready to throw a tantrum, or he just loves pulling his uncle’s cheeks. Either way, the picture looks super cute.

Arpita captioned the image, “Ahil & Mamu banter as always ! Candid moments.” In the picture, Ahil is seen wearing a cute, blue shirt and pants, while Salman sports a black tee. Arpita also shared a family picture and captioned the image, “Family!”

Ahil’s pictures with Salman have won hearts on the internet before. Little Ahil was recently on a vacation with his mother in Dubai where he got to kiss dolphins. Arpita also shared pictures from their adventure together. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma recently made his debut in Bollywood with the film Loveyatri, which failed to do much at the box office and was also panned by critics.

Salman is looking forward to the release of Bharat, in which the actor will play the lead role opposite Katrina Kaif. Disha Patani will also be a part of this film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 21:49 IST