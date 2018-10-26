Salman Khan arrives with Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz with girlfriend Giorgia at Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash. See pics

Actor Aayush Sharma’s birthday party saw some of the top names from the film industry attend it. The biggest of them being brother-in-law Salman Khan, who came in with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The Khan family was substantially represented -- Arbaaz Khan was accompanied by girlfriend Giorgio Adriani, while Sohail Khan was there with wife Seema.

Among the other big names seen at the do were Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Warina Hussain. Also present were Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Jacqueline Fernandez. Neha Dhupia too came with husband Angad Bedi.

Missing from the scene was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was spotted at the screening of husband Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar. Kartik and Kiara came in for the bash after walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a fashion show, earlier in the evening. Also present was Swara Bhaskar.

While Sonakshi stun in white, showing off her svelte figure, Jacqueline wowed in a bright red suit. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut this year in Salman’s in-house production, Love Yatri.

Check out the pictures here:

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan pose for the camera.

Salman Khan at brother-in-law Aayush’s birthday party.

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in red.

Karan Johar turned up too for the bash.

Kiara Advani smiles to the camera outside Aayush and Arpita’s home.

Karisma Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan at the bash.

Shilpa Shetty in a pink avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha in a white dress looks pleasant.

Swara Bhaskar makes a bold entrance.

Warina Hussain looks pretty in a black strapped dress.

The lovely Dia Mirza at the do.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 08:58 IST