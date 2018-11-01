Bigg Boss 12 day 45: Sreesanth passes offensive comments on Vikas Gupta’s sexuality

The Bigg Boss season 12 house witnessed a huge showdown as Sreesanth passed derogatory comments towards the guest contestant, Vikas Gupta, regarding his sexuality. The former cricketer also threatened to file an FIR against Karanvir Bohra for hurting him during the task.

Diwali manane aaye @lostboy54 bhi kya nahi bach payenge @sreesanth36 ke gusse ke vaar se? Dekhiye #BB12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/BEegAn3Rgt — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 31, 2018

The luxury budget task resumed with the Gupta Parivaar and the Shinde Parivaar making every effort to design a rangoli. Since none of the teams could find success in the first round, it was cancelled by Bigg Boss. The game turned ugly when Sreesanth, who belonged to the rival team, came to sit in the Gupta household. This did not go down too well with Vikas, who asked him to leave. However, the two got into a heated exchange of words soon after. As Sreesanth called Vikas a ‘loser’, the latter started calling him ‘badtameez’ repeatedly. Sreesanth lost his cool and made derogatory comments and gestures about Vikas’ sexuality. As Dipika Kakar and others came to break them up, Sreesanth teased him for hiding behind the ladies and questioned his masculinity.

In the second round of the ongoing game, Karanvir and Romil reached for the rangoli colours as the bell rang. But the former managed to take all the colours and protected them by standing against the wall. While his team members shielded him, the rival players tried to snatch them from him. Sreesanth jumped in and teased Karanvir for letting women shield him. Both Karanvir and Sreesanth got hurt during the task. Since Romil was not among the two players supposed to protect the rangoli made by his team, Vikas disqualified him and cancelled the round.

Sreesanth’s behaviour left everyone shocked in the house. While Vikas expressed his disgust, Dipika was inconsolable as she regretted supporting the former cricketer through thick and thin. At the end of the task, the Gupta Parivaar was declared the winner of the task. Soon afterwards, the guests -- Vikas and Shilpa -- were asked to bid adieu to the contestants and leave the house.

The mastermind @lostboy54 from the previous season had some exceptional suggestions for the mastermind of #BB12 #RomilChoudhary on how to strategize for the Bigg Game! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/YivXdrSJWC — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 31, 2018

#BB12 mein @lostboy54 aur @ShindeShilpaS gharwalon ko de rahe hain Bigg Game khelna ka gyaan! Don't forget to watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the gossip. pic.twitter.com/pQzYM6ePsv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 31, 2018

However, the day was still not over for Sreesanth, who once again picked up a fight with Karanvir for hurting him and got irked as the latter did not react. Though Karanvir apologised in the end, Sreesanth threatened to file an FIR against him after the show.

The Diwali festivities will continue in the Bigg Boss house with Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary and actor Sana Khan coming to entertain the contestants with gifts and performances.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:31 IST