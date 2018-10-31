Bigg Boss 12 day 44: Jasleen Matharu shocked by Anup Jalota calling their relationship scripted

It was an early Diwali for the Bigg Boss contestants as two new guests– Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and second runner up Vikas Gupta—entered the house to kickstart the celebrations. The two are sworn enemies and a lot of fireworks are expected in the house post their arrival.

Vikas and Shilpa killed no time in bonding with the contestants and giving them updates about how they are being perceived outside the house. Shilpa told Jasleen about Anup Jalota calling their relationship scripted and a ‘musical one’ which left her puzzled.

She was also informed her about how the bhajan singer is now at war with her family and her father is highly disappointed. On the other hand, Vikas teased Somi Khan by calling her Bihar ki bhabhi and told her how similar hashtags are trending on the social media. Deepak Thakur confessed his feelings towards Somi a day before.

Bigg Boss sent Diwali hampers for the contestants from which Deepak saved a cookie for Somi. However, she refused his offer instantly and accepted the cookie offered by Rohit Suchanti. This did not go down well with Deepak who vowed to win her over.

Bigg Boss introduced a luxury budget task ‘BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita’ which would also be crucial for the captaincy task. Contestants were divided into two teams – Gupta Parivaar headed by Vikas Gupta and Shinde Parivaar headed by Shilpa. Team Gupta Parivaar comprised of Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shivashish Mishra, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu and Team Shinde included Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Urvashi Vani, Sreesanth, Somi and Deepak. As per the game rules, one player from each team had to collect rangoli colours from a cupboard. Two players had to make rangolis in front of their house which could be spoiled by the opponent team.

The first round was won by the Gupta Parivaar. The second round was cancelled as the two captains failed to arrive on a conclusion. It seems the game is going to turn intense as Sreesanth is expected to have an ugly clash with Vikas in tonight’s episode.

