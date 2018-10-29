Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti’s mother slams Sreesanth for homophobia in the house

Bigg Boss 12’s wildcard entry, Rohit Suchanti, has been facing problems in the house, in the form of homophobic comments by other housemates. Sreesanth, especially, has been wondering out loud if Rohit is capable of being a part of the reality show in the first place. Rohit’s mother, Rajini Suchanti has written an open letter in response to how her son is being treated in the house.

She wrote, “Rohit has achieved so much at such a young age and he has lead by example, for which his family and friends love him. If this doesn’t make him worthy of being selected for Bigg Boss then I don’t know what will? One’s worth cannot be assessed based on their age.”

She also wrote about housemates commenting about Rohit’s looks and said that he had trained hard and lost weight to be where he is today. She added that it breaks her heart to see others commenting about her son.

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta, who is also Rohit’s mentor, had taken to social media to school his friend Dipika Kakkar and Sreesanth about homophobia. This was after Sreesanth pointed at Rohit’s purple shorts and assumed that he was gay, citing his mannerisms. Dipika laughed at Sreesanth’s jokes.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 21:08 IST