Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar live: Salman Khan to evict Anup Jalota, Saba Khan?

As Bigg Boss 12’s Weekend Ka Vaar begins, four contestants are up for eviction from Salman Khan’s show -- Anup Jalota, Surbhi Rana, Saba Khan and Srishty Rode. It appears Anup Jalota and Saba Khan are on a sticky wicket in today’s double eviction.

Even the host Salman had himself said on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode that the house is divided in two groups -- the Wolf Pack comprising Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Urvashi, Srishty Rode and Shivashish and Happy Club with Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Rohit, Saba Khan and Somi Khan as its members. He had singled out Anup for censure, saying he is the only one who has stayed aloof from the happenings of Bigg Boss 12 house.

9:10pm IST Megha wins competition, Dipika loses kitchen duties Megha wins the cooking competition and will henceforth be responsible in the kitchen. Dipika loses kitchen duties.



