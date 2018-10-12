Shilpa Shinde rubbishes India’s MeToo movement, says there’s no rape in industry, everything is mutual

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has said that there is no such thing as rape in the entertainment industry, and everything is ‘a total give and take policy’. Her statement comes amid a surge of sexual harassment allegations against prominent Bollywood personalities that is being described as India’s #MeToo movement.

Speaking to Times Now, the former Bigg Boss winner said, “It’s rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it’s simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo - baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi (there’s no point complaining later), it’s useless. Baad mei aap voice raise karte ho, usko koi nahi sunega (if you raise your voice later, no one will listen to you), just controversy hogi - nothing else. You have to take a call that time only when it happens and obviously, you need power.”

“This industry is not bad and it’s not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don’t know why everyone is spoiling the industry’s reputation. So those who are working and they got work - sab hi log kharaab hai? (Is everyone wrong?) Aisa nahi hai (it’s not like that), it totally depends on you. Aapse saamne waala insaan kaise react karta hai, aap usko kaise answer karte ho (it all depends on how people react to situations). It’s totally a give and take policy. Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there’s no rape in this industry - zabardasti nahi hota (it’s not forced). Whatever has happened in our industry, it’s a mutual understanding. It’s a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing,”she continued.

In recent days, several Bollywood personalities such as directors Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Rajat Kapoor, actors such as Alok Nath and singers such as Kailash Kher have been named in India’s #MeToo movement.

Others to have rubbished the movement include actor Asrani and singer Abhijeet, who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour himself.

