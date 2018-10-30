Bigg Boss 12 day 43 highlights: Sreesanth ranked top performer, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta to enter house

A lot happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 12 with quite a few surprises. From the majority of the contestants getting nominated for evictions to a new love story blossoming in the house, the reality show finally promises some entertainment. After the double eliminations of Anup Jalota and Saba Khan last weekend, two new guests are set to join the show in tonight’s episode. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and second runner-up Vikas Gupta will be seen getting a cold welcome as they raise the competition in the house. Vikas had recently slammed Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra for cracking homophobic jokes at Rohit Suchanti’s expense.

Beginning the process of nominations, Bigg Boss asked each contestant to name two players whom they want to save from the evictions. As a result, the contestants who were nominated for the coming weekend were Megha Dhade, Karanvir, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Urvashi Vani, Shivashish Mishra and Rohit Suchanti. Deepak, being the captain, was given the power to nominate one more person for the evictions and he named Sreesanth.

Parivaar ke bina kya yeh Diwali feeki pad jayegi #BB12 ke contestants ke liye? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/MvYeXk25CA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

This was followed by a fact-checking among the contestants as Sreesanth took Jasleen Matharu’s name to save her but told all his friends that he had named Dipika Kakar instead. Jasleen and Sreesanth kept it a secret as he has recently rekindled his friendship with Deepika.

A new love story was discovered in the house as Surbhi encouraged Deepak to express his feelings for Somi Khan. Deepak confessed to Somi that she is his ideal girl and apologised to her if she felt uncomfortable in his presence. However, Somi politely told him that there are no such feelings from her side and assured him that she will search for the perfect girl for him.

As the new day began with the song ‘Apni toh jaise taise’, Bigg Boss asked the contestants who are safe this week -- Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Somi and Deepak -- to rank the nominated contestants on the basis of their performance in the house. Coming as a huge surprise, Sreesanth was ranked number 1 on the basis of his popularity factor on the show. He was followed by Karanvir Bohra on number 2 and Dipika Kakar on number 3. Jasleen came fourth but she claimed that she should have made first or second spot.

Megha was ranked fifth as Deepak and Romil accused her of being overconfident. Rohit was ranked sixth but he volunteered to come last as he is a new entrant in the house. This led to a fight between Somi and Romil as Romil refused to change his ranking whereas Somi wanted to rank him last. Shivashish and Srishty took the seventh and eighth spot respectively whereas Urvashi was ranked ninth.

#ShivashishMishra ko mila 7th rank lekin woh hai isse naakhush kyunki woh ghar mein lete hain stand! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/K5DgGJEuqn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 11:45 IST