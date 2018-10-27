Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll results: HT readers want Anup Jalota kicked out of the house

While we will still need to wait a whole day before host Salman Khan reveals the double eliminations from the house this week, Hindustan Times readers have already cast their vote. According to a poll conducted on HT, Anup Jalota is the audiences’ least favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 12 right now.

Of the four contestants nominated for eliminations this week—Anup, Surbhi Rana, Srishty Rode an Saba Khan—Anup got the most votes. Of the 1089 votes collected, 40% were for the bhajan singer, followed by 31% votes for Surbhi. Saba got 19% vote and Srishty got the least amount of votes with just 9%.

With Bigg Boss declaring double eliminations this week, things are really not looking good for Surbhi either. She does keep the contestants on their toes inside the house with her constant bickering and fighting so it comes as a surprise that the audience wants to vote her out. She was one of wild cards inside the house after she was eliminated in the first stage of the show itself from the outhouse.

Anup is the kind soul inside the house that the contestants respect. His romantic gestures towards girlfriend Jasleen Matharu also keep everyone entertained but apparently, that isn’t enough to survive on this show. You have to be cunning and smart about your game plan and also keep the audience hooked to what you do or say. Anup appears to be failing in that regard.

So who do you think will be eliminated from the show this weekend?

