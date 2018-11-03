Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 48 highlights: Salman Khan declares Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode as the safe contestants

Another Weekend Ka Vaar, another eviction awaits us on Sunday. However, what was amazing this time was that not one or two, but a total of nine participants of Bigg Boss 12 had been nominated for eviction. It may be recalled that during a task last week, Bigg Boss had asked each contestant to name two participants they would want to save from eviction. Since an absolute majority could not be achieved, Bigg Boss nominated nine contestants in the bargain.

Scene from Hina Ki Adalat on Saturday’s Bigg Boss 12.

In Saturday’s episode, last year’s runner up, Hina Khan, made an entry into the house for, what was dubbed Hina Ki Adalat, where she pointed out the weak points of all the contestants — she accused Dipika of acting inside the house, as if it was another episode of Sasural Simar Ka, and she accused Jasleen Matharu of faking a relationship with bhajan singer Anup Jalota simply to get entry into the house.

Salman Khan interacted with all the contestants, drawing their attention to the happenings of last week. The guests on Saturday’s episode were singer Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan and comedy queen Bharti Singh.

10:10 pm IST Bharti Singh’s hilarious Karwa Chauth with Salman Bharti joins Salman and Aditya on the Bigg Boss 12 sets and entertains all with her antics. She is dressed for the occasion in a lavish ghagra choli. She does her puja and breaks her fast, which she had kept for Salman ever as Aditya sings songs that go with the mood of the scene. .@bharti_lalli ne toda apna vrat APPY FIZZ ke saath! Catch all the hungama now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/uPG7kB5XgK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018





10:00 pm IST Salman declares safe contestants While contestants interact with Aditya even as he sings for them, Salman tells him of nine of them have be nominated for eviction. However, Salman declares that Sreeesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Srishty are safe, much to their relief.





9:50 pm IST Aditya Narayan sings songs for contestants Aditya meets the contestants with Salman and wishes them for Diwali. Salman asks him to sing a song for some of the contestants -- he sing a song from Satta Pe Satta (Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya) which is dedicated to Deepak Thakur. Then he sings a song from Hare Ram Hare Krishna (Phulo ko taaro ka) which is dedicated to Sreesanth. #WeekendKaVaar mein @BeingSalmanKhan aur #AdityaNarayan kar rahe hain @sreesanth36 ki #BB12 mein behen banane wali baat par khichai! Catch all this fun on #BiggBoss12. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/soGmU9kPDN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018





9:37 pm IST Aditya Narayan is one of the guests As contestants inside the house debate over whatever Salman Khan and Hina Khan just told them, audience are entertained by singer Aditya Narayan. He imitates a number of singers -- Anu Malik and his father Udit Narayan.





9:25 pm IST Jasleen, Surbhi explain their positions Hina questions Surbhi Rana’s sudden friendship with Sreesanth but she replies she is not really his friend. Meanwhile Jasleen is accused of faking a relationship with Anup Jalota by Hina. She replies that is not faking it; she questions why would Anup go on a date with her, if it was a guru-shishya relationship.





9:15 pm IST Hina Khan gives a reality check to members of Bigg Boss house Former contestant Hina Khan enters the Bigg Boss house and conducts the Hina Ki Adalat. The adalat is an engaging affair -- she first calls Dipika to the investigation box and states that her life revolves around Sreesanth. She also adds that her personality is never visible. And finally that it seems she is still in the Sasural Simar Ka mode. Hina says fans find Sreesanth very emotional.



