Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 48 highlights: Salman Khan declares Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode as the safe contestants
With as many as nine participants nominated for eviction, Bigg Boss 12’s day 48 had some tense moments. While Salman Khan remained entertaining as always, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan also kept the spirits high.
10:10 pm IST
Bharti Singh’s hilarious Karwa Chauth with Salman
10:00 pm IST
Salman declares safe contestants
9:50 pm IST
Aditya Narayan sings songs for contestants
9:37 pm IST
Aditya Narayan is one of the guests
9:25 pm IST
Jasleen, Surbhi explain their positions
9:15 pm IST
Hina Khan gives a reality check to members of Bigg Boss house
9:00 pm IST
Salman Khan makes a colourful entry, gives a roundup of last week’s events
Another Weekend Ka Vaar, another eviction awaits us on Sunday. However, what was amazing this time was that not one or two, but a total of nine participants of Bigg Boss 12 had been nominated for eviction. It may be recalled that during a task last week, Bigg Boss had asked each contestant to name two participants they would want to save from eviction. Since an absolute majority could not be achieved, Bigg Boss nominated nine contestants in the bargain.
In Saturday’s episode, last year’s runner up, Hina Khan, made an entry into the house for, what was dubbed Hina Ki Adalat, where she pointed out the weak points of all the contestants — she accused Dipika of acting inside the house, as if it was another episode of Sasural Simar Ka, and she accused Jasleen Matharu of faking a relationship with bhajan singer Anup Jalota simply to get entry into the house.
Salman Khan interacted with all the contestants, drawing their attention to the happenings of last week. The guests on Saturday’s episode were singer Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan and comedy queen Bharti Singh.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the Bigg Boss house here:
Bharti Singh’s hilarious Karwa Chauth with Salman
Bharti joins Salman and Aditya on the Bigg Boss 12 sets and entertains all with her antics. She is dressed for the occasion in a lavish ghagra choli. She does her puja and breaks her fast, which she had kept for Salman ever as Aditya sings songs that go with the mood of the scene.
.@bharti_lalli ne toda apna vrat APPY FIZZ ke saath! Catch all the hungama now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/uPG7kB5XgK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018
Salman declares safe contestants
While contestants interact with Aditya even as he sings for them, Salman tells him of nine of them have be nominated for eviction. However, Salman declares that Sreeesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Srishty are safe, much to their relief.
Aditya Narayan sings songs for contestants
Aditya meets the contestants with Salman and wishes them for Diwali. Salman asks him to sing a song for some of the contestants -- he sing a song from Satta Pe Satta (Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya) which is dedicated to Deepak Thakur. Then he sings a song from Hare Ram Hare Krishna (Phulo ko taaro ka) which is dedicated to Sreesanth.
#WeekendKaVaar mein @BeingSalmanKhan aur #AdityaNarayan kar rahe hain @sreesanth36 ki #BB12 mein behen banane wali baat par khichai! Catch all this fun on #BiggBoss12. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/soGmU9kPDN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018
Aditya Narayan is one of the guests
As contestants inside the house debate over whatever Salman Khan and Hina Khan just told them, audience are entertained by singer Aditya Narayan. He imitates a number of singers -- Anu Malik and his father Udit Narayan.
Jasleen, Surbhi explain their positions
Hina questions Surbhi Rana’s sudden friendship with Sreesanth but she replies she is not really his friend. Meanwhile Jasleen is accused of faking a relationship with Anup Jalota by Hina. She replies that is not faking it; she questions why would Anup go on a date with her, if it was a guru-shishya relationship.
Hina Khan gives a reality check to members of Bigg Boss house
Former contestant Hina Khan enters the Bigg Boss house and conducts the Hina Ki Adalat. The adalat is an engaging affair -- she first calls Dipika to the investigation box and states that her life revolves around Sreesanth. She also adds that her personality is never visible. And finally that it seems she is still in the Sasural Simar Ka mode. Hina says fans find Sreesanth very emotional.
Salman Khan makes a colourful entry, gives a roundup of last week’s events
Salman enters the Bigg Boss sets for Weekend Ka Vaar and makes a rangoli. He gives a roundup of the events of last week. While speaking to participants later, he teases Jasleen Matharu for her performance in the captaincy task and congratulates Sreesanth for his captaincy. He then explains how Romil Chaudhary is responsible in Sreesanth becoming the captain.
#JasleenMatharu ko banaya gaya bali ka bakra captaincy task mein yeh kehna hai @BeingSalmanKhan ka. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018