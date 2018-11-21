Bigg Boss 12, day 65: Rohit Suchanti betrays Sreesanth, joins hands with rival team

Bigg Boss 12 saw one of the biggest acts of betrayal as Rohit Suchanti switched sides during a task. Bigg Boss introduced a luxury budget task for which a giant snake was placed in the house. The contestants were divided into team teams. While Team Red included Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra, Team Blue had Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Megha Dhade, Jasleen Matharu and Rohit.

Gharwale hue shock garden area mein saap ka set dekhkar! Kya shuru hone wala hai bada hungama? Stay tuned for more. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/6u6WSp6F6m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2018

According to the rules, the snake’s eyes would glow red or blue at each gong and one contestant from that team would have to be offered to the snake. A lever was placed in the snake’s stomach, which could be controlled by the contestants consumed by the snake. They could decide the colour of snake’s eyes by pulling the lever. The team with more number of surviving contestants outside would win the task and would be eligible to compete for captaincy.

.@imrohitsuchanti ne sun li hai red team ki strategies aur woh bata rahe hain unhe apni team ko! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/11QpuHf9ne — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2018

Even before the beginning of the task, Rohit had secretly shared Team Blue’s plans with the opposition team despite assuring his team members of his loyalty. As the task started, Megha from Team Blue went into the snake’s stomach. She turned the lever to red and therefore Deepak from Team Red was consumed by the snake. Deepak overpowered Megha and pulled the lever towards blue. As a result, one member of Team Blue had to go inside the snake’s mouth. Jasleen and Dipika doubted their team member Rohit’s loyalty but Sreesanth trusted him and offered him to the snake. True to their doubts, Rohit joined rival Deepak inside the snake’s stomach and turned against his own team member Megha. The three broke into an ugly fight as supervisor Srishty tried her best to calm their nerves but in vain. As Deepak and Rohit pulled the lever towards blue, Jasleen from Team Blue entered the snake’s stomach to support Megha.

.@imrohitsuchanti ne diya apni team ko dokha aur decide kiya red team ka saath dene ka! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the dhamaal. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/eYALbsfRE5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2018

During the task, Srishty misbehaved with Sreesanth and the two had a heated exchange of words. Upset over being insulted by her, the former cricketer was spotted crying in bed. Dipika consoled him and even Romil and Somi had to come in to cheer him up.

Angered by Rohit’s betrayal, Sreesanth is all set to enter the house tonight by breaking the game rules. In Farah Khan’s words, what will happen when Sreesanth will lose his temper?

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:20 IST