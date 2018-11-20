Shoaib Ibrahim shares post in support of wife and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Dipika Kakar recently broke into an ugly fight with Romil Chaudhary and Srishty Rode over a task. While Dipika lambasted both of them for crossing the limit, her husband Shoib Ibrahim shared a detailed post in her support on the social media.

Shoaib wrote that all those who think that Dipika made the joke into a big deal should recall that she has been mocked the most in the house but has never objected to it.

During a task, hosted by choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, Romil had asked his co-player, “Whom she would chose – Saiyaan or Bhaiya?” Srishty, who had worn a mask resembling Dipika had said on her behalf, “Saiyaan mere tan man me hain, Bhaiya mere dhan dhan mein hain. (My lover is in my heart and my soul and my brother (Sreesanth) is in my money), hinting that Dipika is using her proximity with Sreesanth to her advantage. This did not go down well with the Sasural Simar Ka actor who bashed the two for involving her husband in their fun task.

In his note, Shoaib said that if anyone thinks that Dipika overreacted to the incident then that person is not normal. He asserted one shouldn’t compare a husband with a brother especially the one who is not a blood relative. He added that all those who think that she did it for footage should know that she has earned a place for herself with her hard work but they are unable to accept that how can anyone be so nice and emotional. Challenging all to compare their brother with their lover, he said it’s not a joke and everyone should first reach that position before speaking on the subject.

Lastly, he requested Bigg Boss to give a warning to the contestants to not drag anyone’s family members in the name of a task or a joke so that such an incident is not repeated in the current or upcoming seasons. He ended the note saying, “Dipika you are one in a million.”

Dipika saved Sreesanth from the nominations in the latest task. The two are very close and are considered the strongest contenders in the house due to their fan following.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:24 IST