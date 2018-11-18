Shivashish Mishra on leaving Bigg Boss 12: No one evicted me by voting, viewers know what I did was right

In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra was evicted from the show in an abrupt manner for not following the rules of the house. During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan asked him to leave the show for not obeying the command of the house captain Romil Chaudhary. Shivashish was sentenced to the kalkothri but he refused to accept the allegations levelled against him or go to jail. As a result, Bigg Boss cancelled the whole task and nominated all the contestants except Romil, for the evictions next weekend. However, this businessman and fitness enthusiast from Indore has a different story to tell. In an exclusive interview with Hindustantimes.com, Shivashish opened up about his untimely exit, his friends in the Bigg Boss house and a lot more. Excerpts:

How was your stay in the house?

The journey in the house was a good one, it started well. In the end, it was a combination of everything--good things and bad things. I learnt a lot and recall it on a happy note.

Did you have any idea that Bigg Boss would take such a decision of expelling you from the house?

No action was taken when others did not follow the house rules. Action should have been taken against others as well. But ultimately it’s the decision of the Bigg Boss. But I didn’t take much tension and stuck to my decision based on my principles and ethics.

You said you have learnt a lot of things in the house.

I have improved on my patience levels. No matter what people say about you or tell you, when you are right, you should just stick to it.

Shivashish Mishra says he is happy people still like him.

What change do you find in yourself post your exit?

My patience levels have gone up. Talking about others, I couldn’t tolerate injustice and unreal things. Now, I am so prone to all this that after coming out, I find life much easier. I am loving it outside. Inside the house, you do not have a phone or family. You are not able to judge people; who is your friend and who your foe. The ones who are friends with you, speak ill of you behind your back. My ability to judge is zero now. This is called a reality show but most of the people who come on this show are fake.

Whom did you find fake?

Romil Chaudhary. Because for him, it’s just a game. He did not value emotions and sentiments of others. He could stoop to any level to win the game. He might be good for the game, but as a person, I won’t be supporting him at all.

Did you make any good friends?

Yes, I have made quite a few friends. Sreesanth is on the topmost of the priority list. I was also on good terms with Anup Jalota. Then there’s Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu. All of them will be life-long friends.

You were being linked to Jasleen for some time.

There was nothing like that.

Did you make any enemies in the house?

You can have enmity with people who are at the same level as you. I don’t think I am enemies with anyone. I had not come to play the game. I had come to be myself and showcase my personality. My exit was ultimately the decision of the Bigg Boss and one cannot blame anybody.

Who all do you think can make it to the top three?

My first choice is Sreesanth, if he keeps his anger in check. He is not just capable of making it to the top three but he can be a winner as well. My second name is Romil. No matter what he does, it is for the game and he always proves himself. Then, there should be some competition between Dipika and Karanvir.

Shivashish Mishra says he enjoyed a great rapport with S Sreesanth.

At the end, the other contestants called you egoistic and that you don’t value the show. What does Bigg Boss mean to you?

It is a reality show. You are what you are. If something is right and everyone is saying it’s right then stick to it. But in the house, I was supposed to follow what they were saying even if it was wrong, which I could not do.

You came with your partner Saurabh Patel. Post his exit, there were rumours that he had lied about his real identity.

I don’t think so. I know him and his family well. We have been friends for the past three-four years. I think, these are just rumours.

Few days ago, you had tried to elope from the house. You had even asked for a psychiatrist.

When I had signed the contract, I was told that I would be given doctor’s assistance, whenever I require. Everyone was availing this service. I had requested Bigg Boss for a psychiatrist many times but in vain. When you are not listening to me, why should I listen to you! So I was not left with any choice.

You had once said that eviction doesn’t look good as people nominate a contestant and he/she is asked to leave.

I was ousted because I did not follow the rules. But I was right in my way. I did not obey the Bigg Boss but I was right. If you are taking such a big step, then take such action against others as well. There have been so many incidents but no one was punished. As I said, I haven’t gone after being nominated. No one has evicted me by voting. The viewers still love me and are supporting me because they understand that what I did was right.

You said you were on good terms with Anup Jalota. Post his exit, he refused to being in a relationship with Jasleen. What do you think?

When I came to know about Anup ji, even I was shocked. I spoke about this with Jasleen. Maybe, he has his own personal reasons.

If you get a chance to be a wild card entry, will you go back to the house?

No. Never.

