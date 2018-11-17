Bigg Boss fans are protesting Shivashish’s eviction on Twitter, read their angry comments

Amid reports that host Salman Khan will personally evict contestant Shivashish Mishra on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their protest. The hashtag ‘Shivashish eviction is unfair’ is trending on the micro-blogging site.

On Friday’s episode of the reality show, Shivashish refused to accept Bigg Boss’ orders and defied captain Romil’s decision to send him to the jail. Shivashish’s behaviour resulted in the entire house being penalised. Every contestant, except Romil, was nominated for evictions and the task was cancelled.

In promo videos for Saturday’s episode, shared on the Bigg Boss Twitter page, we can see Salman expressing his anger at what happened. Salman tells Shivashish that it is too late for him to apologise and that he has disrespected the show on national television. Salman also accuses him of trying to imitate Sreesanth, who has also angered Bigg Boss in the past.

Salman then says that because of Shivashish’s behaviour, he is being evicted from the house. Some fans changed their profile pictures as a mark of protest. Others even called for a mass movement against the show, which would see fans downvote the programme on the Voot app. A few fans tagged Salman Khan in their tweets and asked him to intervene.

Here are some reactions from fans who think this is an unfair decision.

In the same week.



Two simple contestant got treated like crap by #BB12 #ShivashishMishra got evicted for the sake of #BiggBoss12 laadla tomil



Salman insulted #KaranvirBohra even more for the sentiment of his caring wife.#ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair pic.twitter.com/BDD3psvG3T — Crazykermit (@Night_kings_) November 17, 2018

This is request to all u guys please rate 1 star in play store for Voot app and write #ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair



Please all do it together .RT this please . Let them show audience power .#SreeFam #Shivashish @sreesanth36 @TeamSreesanth — Dinesh Chandwani (@DinuTweet) November 17, 2018

Maybe Saturday will b my last day for @BiggBoss bcz just for few thing u can't eliminate, I m not fan of #ShivashishMishra but process of elimination like this is Wrong, some other contestants r also breaks rule more thn #Shiv but they r not eliminated#ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@Geniusboysharma) November 17, 2018

Worst season ever in bigg boss. This is totally unfair eviction. Bigg boss team also support romil and Deepak when the all members are nominated of happy club. Bigg boss change their decision and save the all nominated contestant of happy club 😒. #ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair — Saurav Dhar (@SauravDhar18) November 17, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan ..we all know sir that u r too busy to watch all these scripted episodes , please don't just do what this team of @BiggBoss asks you to do.People are really sad and are dissapoointed with even you .Shiv was one of the most genuine guy.#ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair — The_Only_Leader (@dhruvupadhyay07) November 17, 2018

@BiggBoss eliminated #Shivashish because he said this week that he has made happy club unhappy.. their ego hurts that no one can go against happy club ... In salman's language ur decision is BULLSHIT#ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair — UTKARSH (@Utkarsh2609) November 17, 2018

Romil is cunning. Karma follows everyone. I want to see romil face his karma in the house. He uses everyones most hurtful emotional weakness in task. Shame on romil #ShivashishEvictionIsUnfair — minoo💥💥🏏🏏 (@min_minoo) November 17, 2018

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 18:38 IST