Bigg Boss fans are protesting Shivashish’s eviction on Twitter, read their angry comments

Bigg Boss fans are protesting the eviction of Shivashish Mishra, who was pulled up by host Salman Khan for disrespecting the show. See the angry reactions here.

Updated: Nov 17, 2018 18:38 IST
Promo videos show that Salman Khan will evict Shivashish Mishra from Bigg Boss 12 on Saturday’s episode.

Amid reports that host Salman Khan will personally evict contestant Shivashish Mishra on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their protest. The hashtag ‘Shivashish eviction is unfair’ is trending on the micro-blogging site.

On Friday’s episode of the reality show, Shivashish refused to accept Bigg Boss’ orders and defied captain Romil’s decision to send him to the jail. Shivashish’s behaviour resulted in the entire house being penalised. Every contestant, except Romil, was nominated for evictions and the task was cancelled.

In promo videos for Saturday’s episode, shared on the Bigg Boss Twitter page, we can see Salman expressing his anger at what happened. Salman tells Shivashish that it is too late for him to apologise and that he has disrespected the show on national television. Salman also accuses him of trying to imitate Sreesanth, who has also angered Bigg Boss in the past.

Salman then says that because of Shivashish’s behaviour, he is being evicted from the house. Some fans changed their profile pictures as a mark of protest. Others even called for a mass movement against the show, which would see fans downvote the programme on the Voot app. A few fans tagged Salman Khan in their tweets and asked him to intervene.

Here are some reactions from fans who think this is an unfair decision.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 18:38 IST

